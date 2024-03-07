Dodgers rained out in Scottsdale amid uncertainty with Gavin Lux at shortstop

Thursday night counts as a tie in my book. The Dodgers and Giants almost finished two and a half innings in Scottsdale, but rain came calling and changed everyone’s plans. The game was canceled, but in my book, in spring training, I’m counting the 0-0 score at the time the game ended.

One of the key reasons spring training lasts so long is to give starting pitchers time to build up their innings for the regular season, and Dodgers-Giants on Thursday nearly checked that box. James Paxton threw 43 pitches in his two innings and struck out three batters. His main hiccup was consecutive walks with two outs in the first inning. He also pitched two innings in his first outing of spring training on February 29.

Kyle Harrison of the Giants struck out six of his 12 batters faced, and he stranded two Dodgers hits in the first inning. In the top of the third, Harrison struck out his first two batters, giving him four straight strikeouts, but then threw eight straight balls. After the second walk, Harrison walked off the mound in frustration as the mound became treacherous. That’s when the game was delayed but only briefly before the plug was pulled.

Tonight’s game against the Dodgers has been cancelled due to inclement weather, and it will not be made up. pic.twitter.com/l7IsklJ8wt — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 8, 2024

Up the middle

Though the Dodgers only played two innings on defense, the middle infield was notable. Kiké Hernández started at shortstop and Miguel Rojas started at second, in itself nothing out of the ordinary given how intermittent many regulars play. But those two switched positions for the second inning, with Rojas back to his natural shortstop.

Who will play shortstop for the Dodgers once games count for real is very much in question, but Gavin Lux’s hold on the starting job is as unstable as his play has been at the position in spring. Lux has played all of six games at shortstop in Cactus League play, but nearly every throw to first base has been errant.

Whether it was general manager Brandon Gomes at DodgerFest in February, or manager Dave Roberts earlier in spring training, the Dodgers were very high on Lux being the regular shortstop. But on Thursday, that became less certain.

From Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic:

“Obviously, performance is paramount at this level, and for our team vying to win a championship,” Roberts said. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do know that it will be in the vein of whatever gives us the best chance to win.”

From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

“I think that with the certainty of Miguel Rojas being able to play shortstop, I don’t know how it affects Gavin in terms of playing time,” Roberts said of Rojas, who started 108 games at shortstop for the Dodgers last season. “It’s more of feeling like you have depth at that position that’s dependable.”

Perhaps Lux’s defensive struggles are mental, and something that can be solved in reasonable time. This doesn’t necessarily mean Lux is buried on the bench, either. The Dodgers showed faith in a struggling Miguel Vargas last season, who started 69 of 89 games at second base before the plug was finally pulled at the All-Star break.

But there is at least some actual uncertainty in what was a pretty set 13 initial position players once the regular season begins. There are still three weeks until domestic opening day, so we’ll see how this plays out.

Up next

The Dodgers have one more night game left in Arizona, hosting the Reds on Friday night at Camelback Ranch (5:05 p.m. PT; SportsNet LA, MLB Network). Looks like a bullpen game for the Dodgers with non-roster lefty Justin Wilson listed to start on the mound. Perhaps Kyle Hurt, Nabil Crismatt, and/or Kevin Gowdy, all of whom were slated to pitch in Scottsdale on Thursday before the rains came, might be added to the list.