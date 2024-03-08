Dodgers vs. Rangers spring training game information

The Dodgers take on the Rangers on Saturday at Camelback Ranch, the first of five straight afternoon games to finish out the Arizona portion of the spring training schedule.

Michael Grove starts on the mound, making his fourth appearance of spring training. The right-hander has topped out at 2⅓ innings and 48 pitches in his first three appearances, allowing six runs in his 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts and three walks in total.

Yerry Rodríguez starts for Texas.

Saturday is also the final game before daylight savings time starts, when we have to adjust for time zones. Beginning Sunday, and for the four remaining Cactus League games in Arizona, the start times will start at 1 p.m. PT instead of noon.

Game info