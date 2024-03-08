Where have all the spring training ties gone?

I was starting to get worried this week, because nearly every spring training game this year was concluded with a clear division between winners and losers. How normal, how ordinary, how boring.

Things have picked up in Cactus League play, with the Rangers and Rockies tying 6-6 on Wednesday, the same day the Guardians and Brewers ended at 3-3. On Thursday, the Cubs and Reds finished with a 2-2 score. But even with that upswing in the perfect spring training outcome, there have still only been five ties in the Cactus League this season through Thursday, and just 13 ties to date across MLB.

Last spring there were 32 ties. Even accounting for the fact that there are slightly over two weeks remaining in camp for the 28 non-Dodgers-Padres teams, this year teams are tying at a slower pace.

The Dodgers have only tied once in 14 games so far this spring, a 7-7 affair with the Angels on February 24 in Tempe. As much as I want to count Thursday night’s Scottsdale washout — which was 0-0 in the third when the rains came — a tie, it goes in the books as a canceled game. Ah well.

Even with the aversion to ties this season, the Dodgers have been prolific in tying over the past few spring trainings.

I perused the 2024 spring training media guide, which lists ballpark and roster information for every team, but also each squad’s spring training record for the previous five years. On MLB.com’s standings page, ties aren’t even included in a team’s record, but rather relegated to a footnote at the bottom of the page, like having to pass a beaded curtain to rent a certain type of video.

But the spring media guide does include ties for each of the past five years, so I tallied them up. The only caveat here is that I’m not sure the numbers quite add up, even after double-checking. Adding all the team records in 2021, for instance, there were 81 ties, which isn’t possible since every tie has two teams tying, and games against college teams and the like don’t count in the records. So take these numbers with a grain of salt.

The Dodgers have 17 ties since the start of 2019, the most of any Cactus League team. The only team in baseball with more is the Cardinals, with 19 ties over the last nearly six springs.

MLB spring training ties, 2019-2024 Team 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Team 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Cardinals 4 2 6 0 5 2 19 Dodgers 3 0 5 4 4 1 17 Reds 5 4 2 1 1 2 15 Angels 4 3 3 1 2 1 14 Giants 4 2 5 2 1 14 Twins 3 4 2 0 3 2 14 Pirates 3 2 1 4 4 14 Cubs 2 1 4 3 2 2 14 D-backs 2 3 5 1 2 13 Marlins 1 0 5 0 4 3 13 Rangers 4 0 3 2 3 1 13 White Sox 2 2 5 0 3 12 Orioles 3 3 1 2 3 12 Mets 2 3 2 1 4 12 Yankees 4 2 2 1 2 1 12 Mariners 3 0 6 2 0 11 Tigers 3 2 1 2 2 1 11 Astros 2 0 4 1 4 11 Phillies 1 2 1 3 1 3 11 Rays 2 4 0 2 0 2 10 Brewers 0 2 3 2 2 1 10 Royals 1 2 4 1 1 9 A's 0 0 2 3 3 8 Padres 2 0 3 2 1 8 Red Sox 0 2 1 0 4 1 8 Guardians 3 0 1 1 2 1 8 Rockies 1 2 1 3 0 1 8 Blue Jays 0 0 3 2 1 6 Braves 0 2 0 2 0 1 5 Nationals 2 0 0 0 0 2 Totals 66 49 81 48 64 26 334

Starting Friday night, the Dodgers have six games remaining in Arizona plus the three Freeway Series games against the Angels to add to their tie total. We should all be so lucky.