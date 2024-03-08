Dodgers notes: Daniel Hudson, Steve Garvey, spring breakout games

Since the beginning of the 2023 season, being a contributing factor for the Dodgers’ bullpen has mostly alluded Daniel Hudson.

After being placed on the 60-day IL in 2022 following knee surgery, Hudson made his 2023 debut on June 30, and his 2023 season lasted just three games before landing on the IL again, this time with a sprain to his MCL, ending his brief campaign.

Hudson would re-sign with the Dodgers on a minor league deal this past offseason and being a mainstay in the bullpen for the 2024 season wasn’t guaranteed. Determined to not have his career end prematurely by injury, Hudson has proven to the Dodgers’ staff that he can be a key contributor within the bullpen this spring, and as a result, he has solidified a spot within the Dodgers’ bullpen for the third year in a row, reports Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“I think Huddy looks really good — he’s going to be in our bullpen,” manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week. “We’ve just got to figure out the buildup because he missed significant time last year. It’s more making sure we have open conversations on where he’s at physically and performance-wise as we start the season.”

Links

Former Dodgers MVP and World Series co-MVP Steve Garvey has advanced to the November general election for the California Senate race representing the Republican Party.

Lauren Merola of The Athletic has more on Garvey’s campaign and who his competition will be ahead of the November election.

“Garvey, a Republican, was one of two candidates to advance out of Tuesday’s open primary, along with Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat. Both are vying to fill the seat formerly held by longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in September at age 90.”

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, the game’s top prospects will be featured in the inaugural Spring Breakout games, with the Dodgers’ top prospects facing off against the Angels’ top prospects.

Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider shares info about the games, including which Dodgers prospects will play in the breakout games.

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will face against Dodgers minor leaguers at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, participating as a member of a Japanese tryout team. Jack Harris and Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times write about Bauer’s scheduled start, noting that the Dodgers aren’t willing to cancel the game due to their previous relationship with him.