Dodgers move Mookie Betts to shortstop, Gavin Lux to second base

The fluid situation that is shortstop for the Dodgers took another turn, and introduced an all-time phrase during a manager scrum. Mookie Betts is now the Dodgers regular shortstop, Dave Roberts told reporters at Camelback Ranch on Friday, with the struggling Gavin Lux moving back to second base.

Betts is starting at shortstop on Friday night against the Reds.

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called Mookie Betts’ move to shortstop “permanent, for now.” Gavin Lux will get all of his reps at second base moving forward. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 8, 2024

“Permanent for now” is a perfectly hilarious phrase, and one that nicely encapsulates how quickly plans can change in baseball. Like from the winter meetings in December, when Roberts revealed that Betts would be the “everyday” second baseman in 2024, after spending the bulk of his 2023 campaign moving back and forth between second base and right field.

Betts last year also started 12 times at shortstop, a position he hadn’t played since the minors 10 years earlier. The flexibility at this point in his career was astounding for Betts, who has six Gold Gloves for his work in right field. But he also showed that he was above average defensively at second base, too. The numbers in his brief time at shortstop were mixed, but it sounds like Betts will move around this season depending on the situation, much like he did last season but likely more infield-heavy.

Roberts said there will be times when Betts moves to 2B and Lux sits against LH pitching. But it won't be a platoon thing where that happens against every LH. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 8, 2024

Roberts said, depending on the lineup, there might be times Betts still plays some second base



Right now, though, he said he just wants Betts "to wrap his head around shortstop" — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) March 8, 2024

Lux has had success defensively at second base, in 2022, and his bat is something the Dodgers want to keep in the lineup, at least most of the time. But his defense, especially his throwing, was so bad in his spring training games this season that the Dodgers simply had to move him off the position.

So expect a sprinkling of Miguel Rojas and his superior defense at shortstop against some left-handers, with Betts starting at one of the middle infield positions as needed, and perhaps moving to another in the later innings. In-game substitutions will be prevalent as well, with a roster built to do so with multi-position utility players Kiké Hernández and Chris Taylor at the ready.

Last season, Betts played multiple positions in 40 different games. I would expect more of the same in 2024.

Until the next semi-permanent decision, that is.