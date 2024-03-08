Dodgers notes: Justin Wilson, Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux

Inclement weather reared its head again on Friday, canceling a Dodgers game for a second straight night. This time, LA was trailing the Reds 4-0 in the middle of the fifth inning when the rains came.

Cincinnati starter Nick Martinez retired all 12 batters he faced with six strikeouts. He retired Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman twice each, striking out Freeman both times.

Tonight’s Game - Friday, March 8 – between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be resumed or made up. For further details and full Rainout Policy please visit https://t.co/n6twmlQiaV pic.twitter.com/AufkN6MfxW — Camelback Ranch (@camelbackranch) March 9, 2024

Justin time?

Justin Wilson started what was effectively a bullpen game on Friday, and he retired all three batters he faced on 11 pitches, including strikeouts of Elly De La Cruz looking and Will Benson swinging.

The 36-year-old has been very effective in his four appearances this spring, striking out 10 of his 18 batters faced. Wilson has allowed two runs on five hits in his four innings, but has only walked one. Those 10 strikeouts are most by any Dodgers pitcher in Cactus League play. Even though Friday night’s outing did not count due to rain, Wilson’s eight “official” strikeouts also lead the team.

Wilson hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 2022, missing nearly two full seasons with Tommy John surgery and a lat strain. He signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on February 16.

Outside of swingman Ryan Yarbrough, Alex Vesia is the only roster lock among left-handed relievers. That could create an opportunity for Wilson. But there’s also the matter of another non-roster invitee, right-hander Daniel Hudson, of whom manager Dave Roberts said this week, “he’s going to be in our bullpen.”

With Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, and Dustin May already on the 60-day injured list, adding any player to the 40-man roster would require a corresponding move. Calling up Nick Frasso just to place him on the 60-day injured list as he misses the season after shoulder surgery is an option, though an unlikely one because Frasso would accrue a year of service time in doing so. So adding Hudson and/or Wilson would likely require the Dodgers make another roster-clearing trade — LA has cleared space with trades that a lot this offseason, adding minor league depth along the way — or designating someone(s) for assignment.

In the swing

Yarbrough continued to stretch out, taking over with two outs in the second and getting the Dodgers through the fifth inning. His 3⅓ innings are the most thrown by any Dodgers pitcher this spring, and he allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Tyler Glasnow did pitch four innings on Wednesday, though that was in a B game at Camelback Ranch.

The baseball will find you

Baseball is funny in its ability to disrupt best-laid plans, or at least expose them to the world. So naturally, on a day Betts was moved to shortstop to cover for the throwing woes of Gavin Lux, the very first ball hit to Betts clanked off his glove and bounded into left field.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s grounder to open the second inning was deep in the hole at shortstop, which Betts unsuccessfully tried to backhand, and was ruled a single. Betts didn’t have to wait long for another chance, as he successfully fielded a ground ball two batters later. Any shot at a double play went out the window when Lux bounced his throw to first base, the latest in a string of bad throws by Lux this spring.

In the top of the fifth inning, Lux fielded a routine grounder at second base cleanly and got the out, but his sidearm throw to first base was low, and fielded cleanly by Freeman.

Rain makeup

With Thursday’s game in Scottsdale called in the third inning, the only Dodger to pitch was starter James Paxton. The other pitchers in camp who were on Thursday’s schedule instead got their work in during an intrasquad game on Friday on the backfields at Camelback Ranch.

Kyle Hurt threw 31 pitches in two innings, while non-roster relievers Nabil Crismatt and Kevin Gowdy. Hurt struck out three of his seven batters faced and allowed one hit, per his father Kevin.

Up next

It’s all day games from here on out in Arizona for the Dodgers, who host the Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Camelback Ranch (12:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA). Michael Grove starts for Los Angeles.