Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts at shortstop, MLB pitching usage

The big news in Dodgers camp on Friday was Mookie Betts moving to shortstop amid Gavin Lux having problems with throwing all spring. Now, Lux will start at shortstop, which he did in 2022.

Here’s Dave Roberts on the change:

Dave Roberts on the decision to enter the season with Mookie Betts at SS and Gavin Lux at 2B: "We just felt that maybe taking a little bit of that pressure to throw the ball across the diamond might help him... I think right now that's the best for the Dodgers." pic.twitter.com/wuHOda0ami — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 9, 2024

Betts also was asked about the change. From Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic:

“Everything is tough about playing shortstop,” Betts said, “but somebody’s got to do it. “It all kind of changes. But it is what it is. It’s the task put in front of me and nobody cares. Nobody cares what I gotta go through. I don’t care what I gotta go through. On whatever day we are in Korea, I’ll be ready to go.”

At the end of February, Jay Cohen at Associated Press wrote about MLB’s efforts to try to get starting pitchers to last deeper into games, against the growing tide of teams optimizing their rosters and using more relievers than ever rather than let a starter face a lineup a third time through the order.

Within that story, Cohen referred back to commissioner Rob Manfred saying in October that MLB might reduce roster limits from 13 pitchers to 12 beginning as early as 2025, with the idea that fewer available relievers would force teams to use starting pitchers for longer outings.

At Baseball Prospectus, Russell Carleton argued that the rise of players going back and forth between the majors and minors are doing more to hasten the decline of starting pitchers lasting deeper into games. Carleton dug into the math, and found that teams in the last decade have greatly increased the total call-ups during the season, and that the average length of each major league stint is declining.

From Carleton: