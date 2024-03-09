Dodgers vs. D-backs spring training game information

Gavin Stone is back on the mound for the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon as they host the Diamondbacks at Camelback Ranch.

Stond is making his fourth appearance of spring training, including three scoreless innings on 35 pitches last Sunday against the Rockies. The right-hander has allowed one run on three hits and a walk in 5... innings in Cactus League play, with four strikeouts.

Of the Dodgers pitchers vying for the fifth starter role, Stone has looked the best. With Emmet Sheehan slowed in spring training and Landon Knack already optioned, Stone’s only real competition for a rotation spot comes from Michael Grove and Kyle Hurt.

Brandon Pfaadt starts for Arizona.

