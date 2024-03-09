Emmet Sheehan will start season on injured list, Dave Roberts says

Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan will start the regular season on the injured list, manager Dave Roberts told reporters at Camelback Ranch on Saturday morning.

Emmet Sheehan will start the season on the injured list, per #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 9, 2024

Sheehan entered camp with an excellent opportunity to claim a rotation spot to start the season, especially with Walker Buehler on an innings limit and starting the season on the IL by design. After a strong finish to his rookie campaign that earned him a spot on the postseason roster, Sheehan told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA on February 7, when pitchers and catchers reported to camp, that he added between 10-15 pounds this winter.

“I’m really just trying to build good foundation for the whole year, and trying to get as much muscle as I can,” Sheehan told Watson. “Put on as much weight as I could, good weight so that I could come back strong and hopefully feeling healthy, and have it last until October.”

But Sheehan was shut down for a week after developing shoulder soreness early in camp, and didn’t resume his throwing program until Saturday, March 2, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register last week.

With Sheehan and Buehler opening the season on the injured list, and Landon Knack already optioned to minor league camp, the battle for the Dodgers’ fifth starter is essentially down to Gavin Stone, Michael Grove, and Kyle Hurt. Grove, who topped out at 2⅓ innings in his first three appearances, starts Saturday against the Rangers. Hurt hasn’t thrown more than two innings in any of his appearances yet.

Stone already pitched three scoreless innings in a start last Sunday against the Rockies, and he’s scheduled to start again vs. Arizona on Sunday.

The Dodgers could always turn to Ryan Yarbrough to start, though Roberts this spring has stated his preference is for the left-hander to be used as a swingman who can pitch in bulk relief, mixing in spot starts here and there. Stone, meanwhile, has looked the best of the candidates for the fifth-starter role.