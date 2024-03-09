Dodgers notes: Michael Grove scoreless, Will Smith homers

For the first time since Wednesday, the Dodgers were able to get a full game in with their 7-1 win over the Reds on Saturday at Camelback Ranch, completely unencumbered by weather.

After two days of rain in the greater Phoenix area, the sky was so clear and blue on Saturday that Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA quipped, “Visibility today is curvature of the Earth.”

Things were sunny side up for Michael Grove, too. The right-hander had his best outing of the spring to date, allowing only a single and a walk while pitching 3⅓ scoreless innings. Grove struck out six of his 12 batters faced and induced eight swinging strikes, with his slider especially sharp against the Rangers.

Michael Grove's 6Ks thru 3. pic.twitter.com/DfoLOm8x5I — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 9, 2024

Grove’s best role might end up being in shorter relief bursts, but for now he’s at least nominally in the mix for the fifth starter spot with Emmet Sheehan set to begin the season on the injured list, by virtue of Grove being one of four reasonably stretched-out pitchers still on the 40-man roster, along with Gavin Stone, Ryan Yarbrough, and Kyle Hurt. Manager Dave Roberts on Saturday morning mentioned those four pitchers as candidates for the fifth-starter spot, per Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times.

Notes

Grove wasn’t the only one racking up strikeouts on Saturday. Daniel Hudson fanned both batters he faced, and Joe Kelly struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning. In all, Dodgers pitchers struck out 14 Rangers on Saturday.

Blake Treinen suffered a right rib contusion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Sam Huff in the fifth inning. Treinen fell to the ground in pain but ultimately walked off under his own power, and is awaiting results from an X-ray and CT scan.

Will Smith’s first extra-base hit of the spring was a solo home run in the fifth inning. Smith also caught seven innings in the longest of his eight Cactus League appearances this spring.

Will sends one to the ‘pen! pic.twitter.com/LhVoDaSDB5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 9, 2024

invitee Chris Okey finished up behind the plate for Smith, and cleaned up at it, hitting his own home run in the seventh inning.

Chris Owings added a two-run home run in the eighth inning, which has proven to be a prolific frame for the Dodgers this spring. The Dodgers led MLB with 106 runs scored this spring, averaging 7.06 runs per game. In a time of the game when it’s nearly all reserve players and/or minor leaguers, the Dodgers have scored in nine of their 15 eighth innings this spring, including multiple eighth-inning runs seven times. In the eighth inning this spring, the Dodgers have scored a total of 27 runs, over a quarter of their total runs scored.

Outfielder Jose Ramos was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the eighth inning, but after a brief inspection remained in the game.

Up next

Another game at Camelback Ranch on Sunday afternoon with a later start time (1:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA) with daylight savings time underway. Gavin Stone starts for the Dodgers, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound for the Diamondbacks.

.