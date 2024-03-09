Blake Treinen hit by line drive, suffers bruised lung

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen left Saturday’s game against the Rangers after taking the brunt of a line drive. Treinen immediately fell to the ground in pain, but ultimately walked off under his own power. The team classified the injury as a right rib contusion on Saturday, per reporters on site at Camelback Ranch.

On Sunday, X-rays and a CT scan showed no rib fractures, but rather a bruised lung.

Blake Treinen has a bruised lung, Dave Roberts said, but no broken ribs



Plan is for Treinen to play catch tomorrow and throw a bullpen Wednesday. If that all goes well, Roberts is “hopeful” Treinen will be available for Korea — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) March 10, 2024

Blake Treinen’s x-rays showed no fracture in his ribs. He has a right lung contusion, Dave Roberts said, though they aren’t ruling out Korea for him yet.



“He didn’t dodge a baseball, but we dodged a bullet,” Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 10, 2024

Rangers catcher Sam Huff in the fifth inning hit a liner that hit Treinen on his right side. The impact hit him flush. The ball ricocheted to Freddie Freeman for the out at first base. After a few minutes with a trainer, Treinen got up under his own power and left the game.

Treinen has looked sharp in his four outings this spring, allowing only two hits and no walks in his 3⅓ scoreless innings, with a pair of strikeouts.

That’s been a welcome sign for the Dodgers, who exercised Treinen’s club option in November, which will pay the right-hander a base salary of $1 million in 2024 after being limited to just six innings pitched in the previous two seasons combined while plagued by shoulder injuries.

At DodgerFest on February 3 at Dodger Stadium, Treinen said, “I feel amazing. It’s been a blessing to have a full healthy offseason, and it’s probably the best I’ve felt since ‘21.”

Last week, several Dodgers praised Treinen’s stuff this spring, but also stressed caution that it might take time for Treinen to regain his dominant form after missing so much time. General manager Brandon Gomes told Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, “He’s been really sharp. The movement [on his pitches] is ungodly. His command has been good. He really hasn’t missed a beat as far as putting the entire arsenal together and being able to attack the zone.”

To date, the 35-year-old Treinen has appeared in four Cactus League games, one game on two days rest and the last two games on three days rest. Though it should be noted, Treinen was originally scheduled to pitch Friday night instead of Saturday, but the game was rained out before he got a chance to pitch.