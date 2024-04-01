Dodgers notes: Yamamoto’s home debut, Betts at shortstop

Despite the Dodgers’ loss to the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday night, Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated in five shutout innings, proving why the team made the long-term investment to bring him in.

Against a Cardinals lineup that features former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and five-time Silver Slugger award winner Nolan Arenado, Yamamoto allowed just two hits while striking out five on just 68 pitches. It’s a massive sigh of relief for fans after an underwhelming spring and a nightmarish major league debut against the San Diego Padres in Seoul.

Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times writes a column about Yamamoto’s Dodger Stadium debut, including how manager Dave Roberts and fellow countryman Shohei Ohtani felt about his stellar performance.

Per Roberts: “The main takeaway for us is that Yoshinobu had a tremendous night and that was the most positive thing for all of us.” Per Ohtani: “I think it must have been difficult for him to pitch in the rain,” designated hitter Shohei Ohtani said in Japanese. “But he remained composed after he came back [after the delay] and I thought he pitched incredibly well.”

Fabian Ardaya writes about Yamamoto’s reaction to pitching at Dodger Stadium for the first time in his young career.

“That was a great vibe,” Yamamoto said afterward through his interpreter, Yoshihiro Sonoda. “Crowd, fans, I enjoyed it. That was great.”

Mookie Betts is off to the best start to a season he has ever had as a major leaguer.

Throughout his first three full seasons as a Dodger, Mookie Betts has hit a combined eight home runs in the months of March and April combined. So far in just six games, he already has four, leading all of baseball in home runs in the process.

Betts is now just one of two players since RBI became an official stat to have at least nine hits, nine RBI, six walks, four home runs, and at least a .600 batting average within a four game span. The other player in question— Babe Ruth himself.

Since RBI became official, 2 MLB players have had a 4-game span with:



9+ hits

9+ RBI

6+ walks

4+ HR

.600+ BA



One is the @Dodgers' Mookie Betts over his last 4 games. The other was Babe Ruth from July 28-31, 1932. pic.twitter.com/YP4xyMmlN0 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 31, 2024

Betts’ offensive prowess is the least of his and the Dodgers’ concern, as the six time Gold Glove award winning right fielder is now in the midst of his first major league season as a primary infielder and as the starting shortstop.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about Betts’ transition to becoming the primary shortstop and his blistering start to the season offensively.

“I’m out there [messing] up all day. But when you get in the game, you just try to put it all together,” Betts said. “That’s what makes it fun. Making mistakes and learning from them.”

Betts won’t be the “everyday” shortstop, as he will slot in at second base against left-handed starting pitching— such as Sunday’s game against Steven Matz— reports Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

It has been an unusual past five months for Clayton Kershaw; dealing with the first surgery of his career and fans speculating about a possible retirement before re-signing (again) with the Dodgers.

Plunkett writes about Kershaw’s beginning to the season, watching his fellow teammates play in Korea while he remained at home recovering from shoulder surgery.