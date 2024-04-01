Dodgers call up Dinelson Lamet from Triple-A, designate Nabil Crismatt for assignment

LOS ANGELES — For a second straight day, the Dodgers added a veteran right-hander up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to its pitching staff. On Monday, 31-year-old Dinelson Lamet got the call, replacing veteran right-hander Nabil Crismatt, who was just called up on Sunday.

Like Crismatt, a fellow non-roster invitee, Lamet was listed in Triple-A Oklahoma City’s starting rotation to open the season. Lamet was in line to start Tuesday for OKC, but he’s now in Los Angeles instead. Crismatt pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for the Dodgers on Sunday, and was designated for assignment on Monday.

The Dodgers signed Lamet to a minor league contract on February 2 that included a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Lamet during four Cactus League games struck out five of his 17 batters faced (29.4-percent strikeout rate) with a 2.45 ERA. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk in 3⅔ innings.

Lamet was dynamite for the Padres in 2020, finishing fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts, but he’s struggled with injuries ever since, including forearm inflammation and back stiffness. Last year with the Rockies and Red Sox, the veteran right-hander had an 11.71 ERA in 27⅔ innings.

With the Dodgers, Lamet will wear uniform number 94, the same number he wore during spring training.

Lamet gives the Dodgers a fresh arm, and one that is built up to pitch three innings if needed. They will need it during this series because the Dodgers are opting for a bullpen game on Tuesday, the eighth game of the season (and just the sixth since domestic opening day) to give the starting pitchers an extra day of rest.

Tyler Glasnow and Bobby Miller each pitched six innings in their first start of the homestand, and would have pitched on four days rest to finish out the series against the Giants had the Dodgers not opted for a bullpen game to push everyone back.

“You have to get some length from your starters, but having guys on your roster who can go multiples is certainly helpful,” manager Dave Roberts said Monday. “What Yarbs did for us the other night, what I expect him to do for us on Tuesday, certainly allows us a lot of flexibility.”

Yarbs is Ryan Yarbrough, who pitched a three scoreless innings to save Thursday’s home opener, and will be on four days rest Tuesday. But the Dodgers will still need to traverse through Monday’s game before figuring out Tuesday, and Yarbrough said Monday his role might change depending on how things go in the series opener.

“It all depends on tonight,” Yarbrough said. “But the coaching staff does an excellent job in communicating what to expect.”