Dodgers offense proves too much for Giants in series opener

LOS ANGELES — The Big Three get the bulk of attention when it comes to the Dodgers offense, but the lineup depth has been quite productive two days in a row as well. Teoscar Hernández broke Monday’s game open with a three-run home run in the sixth inning, highlighting the Dodgers’ 8-3 win over the Giants in the opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Hernández has four home runs in his last four games, as well as two doubles in the first five games of the homestand. His three-run shot deep into the left field pavilion Monday came off the second pitch by submariner Taylor Rogers.

With that home run, Hernández has driven in nine runs in the last four games. It came one day after Max Muncy’s two-run shot in the eighth inning completed a Dodgers comeback from down 4-0 to win.

“It’s kind of amazing that an All-Star and Sliver Slugger can fly under the radar,” Freddie Freeman said of Hernández, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers in January. “Teoscar’s huge. Right when we signed him I was like, ‘Ooh, that’s a big bat in the middle of the lineup,’ and he’s proving it.”

Hernández, who played right field on Monday with Jason Heyward out with back tightness, batted sixth on Monday.

“It’s stressful enough with one through four or five in our lineup,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Obviously we have him in the six hole, there’s a lot of traffic, there always seem to be guys on base, and he has the propensity to get the big hit.”

Hernández’s home run scored Muncy and Freeman, as the top of the lineup was heavily involved as well.

Mookie Betts followed up his only hitless game of the season by reaching base three times, with a triple, double, and walk, and scored three times. His 12 runs scored lead the majors, and are the most scored by any Dodgers player through the first seven games of a season.

Ohtani grounded out to score Betts in the first, then doubled and scored himself in the third inning.

Big Three all reaching base Date Inn. Result Runs Date Inn. Result Runs Mar 28 1 BB-2B-1B 2 Mar 30 1 1B-1B-1B 0 Mar 30 5 BB-BB-1B 2 Apr 1 3 BB-2B-1B 2

In that third inning, Freeman singled for one of his three hits on the night (he later added an RBI double to score Betts in the seventh). The third inning marked the fourth time this season that Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman, all reached base in the same inning. The Dodgers scored two runs in this frame, as they did in two of the other three such occurrences (only Lance Lynn’s three strikeouts in the first inning Saturday escaped damage).

It’s a hellish lineup to face, and has fueled the Dodgers scoring at least five runs in all seven games of the season so far, the longest such streak to open a season in franchise history. The previous club-record streak of scoring five to start a season was five games, by Brooklyn in 1955.

Welcome aboard

James Paxton weaved through traffic all night in his Dodgers debut, with Giants reaching base in every inning against him but the fourth. The biggest threat came in the fifth as the first two reached, then after Paxton induced a double play he walked two hitters to load the bases, giving him five walks on the night.

With a bullpen game on the horizon on Tuesday, Paxton was given enough leash to try to escape, and he did thanks to a groundout by Wilmer Flores to end the frame scoreless. Paxton did not allow a run in his five innings, despite five walks and four hits against him.

“I felt good. I didn’t really feel sharp, with the five walks,” Paxton said. “I was in and out of rhythm, but Will [Smith] did a great job back there and we made good pitches when we had to.”

Paxton struck out five and got 12 swinging strikes on the night, seven coming on the fastball. His 97 pitches are the most thrown by a Dodgers starter so far this season.

The first full time through the Dodgers rotation went quite well, with the five starters combining to allow four runs on 17 hits in 27 innings to start the homestand, with 32 strikeouts and eight walks.

Monday particulars

Home run: Teoscar Hernández (4)

WP — James Paxton (1-0): 5 IP, 4 hits, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts

LP — Keaton Winn (0-1): 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers and Giants are back at it on Tuesday night (7:10 p.m.; SportsNet LA, TBS), with contrasting approaches to the middle game of the series. Logan Webb, who led the National League with 216 innings pitched in 2023, starts for San Francisco, while Los Angeles will use a bullpen game, in which Ryan Yarbrough will be featured prominently.

Dinelson Lamet likely won’t be involved much on Tuesday, as the Monday call-up pitched the final two innings of this one.