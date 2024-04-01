 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 1: Dodgers 8, Giants 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run home run, Freddie Freeman had three hits, and Mookie Betts scored three runs to back James Paxton in the Dodgers’ 8-3 win over the Giants on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Apr 1, 2024, 5:05pm PDT

