April 1: Dodgers 8, Giants 3

Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run home run, Freddie Freeman had three hits, and Mookie Betts scored three runs to back James Paxton in the Dodgers’ 8-3 win over the Giants on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 1, 2024, 5:05pm PDT
Apr 1, 2024, 5:05pm PDT
-
April 1
Dodgers offense proves too much for Giants in opener
Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run home run, Mookie Betts tripled, doubled, and scored three runs, Freddie Freeman had three hits, backing James Paxton’s five scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ win over the Giants on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
-
April 1
Dodgers vs. Giants game I chat
The Dodgers play the Giants on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the first of a three-game series in Los Angeles.
-
April 1
Jason Heyward out with back tightness, sent for testing
Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward was scratched from Monday’s lineup against the Giants with back tightness, and was sent to Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles for further testing.
-
April 1
Dinelson Lamet added to Dodgers bullpen, Nabil Crismatt DFA’d
The Dodgers selected the contract of veteran right-hander Dinelson Lamet from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and designated Nabil Crismatt for assignment just one day after he arrived.