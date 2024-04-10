April 10: Twins 3, Dodgers 2

Bobby Miller lasted only four innings, Edouard Julien hit two home runs for the Twins, and Shohei Ohtani was thrown out as the tying run at the plate in the Dodgers loss on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Apr 7, 2024, 9:13pm PDT
April 10
Ohtani thrown out at the plate: ‘It was a great baseball play’
A look at Shohei Ohtani getting thrown out at the plate by Alex Kirilloff and Carlos Correa, negating the Dodgers’ tying run late in Wednesday’s loss to the Twins.
April 10
Ohtani extends hit streak to 7 as Dodgers drop series finale
Ohtani has hit .433 during seven game hit streak as the Dodgers drop the series finale against the Minnesota Twins.
April 10
Dodgers vs. Twins game III chat
Bobby Miller makes his third start of the season as the Dodgers look to sweep the Twins.
April 7
Dodgers vs. Twins series info
A look ahead to the three-game series between the Dodgers and Twins, starting on Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.