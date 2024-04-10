 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

April 10: Twins 3, Dodgers 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Jacob Macofsky
Bobby Miller lasted only four innings, Edouard Julien hit two home runs for the Twins, and Shohei Ohtani was thrown out as the tying run at the plate in the Dodgers loss on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Apr 7, 2024, 9:13pm PDT

