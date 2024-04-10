Dodgers minors: Austin Gauthier, Kyle Nevin, Kendall George

Tuesday was a rough night of results in the Dodgers minors, with three losses and a rainout.

Player of the day

Austin Gauthier hit a two-run home run for Double-A Tulsa, his first of the year.

Our 1st Sofi Player of the Game in the 2024 season is Austin Gauthier!



Gauthier stepped up with this CLUTCH homerun to put the Drillers up 2-1 in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/vEdPD4sXZ0 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) April 10, 2024

Gauthier also walked twice out of the leadoff spot, after starting the year with only a single in his first 11 at-bats.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Rain washed away Tuesday night’s game with the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

The two teams will attempt to play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Wednesday, starting at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Double-A Tulsa

Gauthier’s home run gave the Drillers a one-run lead, but Tulsa lost 4-3 to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) in 12 innings.

Starter Kendall Williams allowed only one run in his four innings, but had to work around five walks and three hits to do so. Williams struck out three.

Jack Dreyer pitched two scoreless innings in relief, giving him four scoreless frames to open the year.

High-A Great Lakes

A six-run fifth inning sank the Loons in a 7-2 road loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Reliever Brandon Neeck got the first two outs of the fifth, but allowed a run and left with a runner in scoring position. Joel Ibarra did not retire any of his five batters faced, allowing three singles, a walk, and a double for five more runs. The final out of the inning came on the bases, when Lansing’s Jonny Butler got caught between second and third base.

Kyle Nevin had three hits, including a double, and drove in both Great Lakes runs.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Kendall George walked five times, but the Quakes fell behind early and couldn’t fully catch up in a 6-4 loss to the Stockton Ports (A’s).

George was back in the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game with a limp and sitting out Sunday. Though he reached base all five times up Tuesday, George only scored once. He was picked off once, and thrown out at second base on the play.

Rancho Cucamonga trailed by five runs by the fourth inning, but Cam Day kept the Ports docked for a while. The non-drafted free agent signed last year out of Utah struck out six in his 3⅓ innings, with six strikeouts.

Jake Gelof tripled and singled, driving in two runs. Wilman Diaz had three hits, including a double.

Jorge Gonzalez struck out three in two scoreless innings for relief.

Transactions

Triple-A: After getting designated for assignment on Saturday, Dinelson Lamet cleared waivers and was sent outright to Oklahoma City, following the Nabil Crismatt path from last week. Catcher Chris Okey is back after three games on the temporary inactive list. Pitcher Elieser Hernández was placed on the temporary inactive list after starting Sunday. On Monday, relief pitcher Tanner Dodson was added to the development list.

High-A: Shortstop Alex Freeland joined Great Lakes from Arizona, and pitcher Chris Campos was placed on the development list.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule

10 a.m. PT: Tulsa (Hyun-il Choi) vs. Arkansas (Blas Castano)

2:30 p.m. (doubleheader): Oklahoma City (Kyle Hurt & Landon Knack) at Round Rock (Michael Lorenzen & Tim Brennan)

3:05 p.m.: Great Lakes (Jacob Meador) at Lansing (Grant Judkins)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Eriq Swan) vs. Stockton (Alejandro Manzano)

Wednesday will be the professional debut for right-hander Eriq Swan, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2023 out of Middle Tennessee State.