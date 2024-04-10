Dodgers vs. Padres series preview, pitching matchups, TV info & more

Now that their road trip through the cold in Chicago and Minneapolis is over, the Dodgers are back home to Dodger Stadium beginning this weekend, hosting the Padres for three games as part of a nine-game homestand.

The Dodgers are the only team in the National League West with a winning record.

This is tied for the Dodgers’ longest homestand of the season, with the Nationals and Mets following the Padres in coming to Los Angeles. There’s another nine-game homestand at Dodger Stadium in August as well.

Dodgers-Padres schedule Date Time Pitchers TV Date Time Pitchers TV Fri, Apr 12 7:10p Yamamoto v King SNLA/MLBN Sat, Apr 13 6:10p Stone v Waldron SNLA Sun, Apr 14 4:10p Paxton v Darvish ESPN

These two teams have already played this season, even though it feels like the March 20-21 Seoul Series in South Korea feels like ages ago by now. The Dodgers and Padres split those two games, and two of the starting pitchers from the South Korea series are slated to pitch this weekend at Dodger Stadium. Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts Friday’s series opener, and Yu Darvish is on tap to pitch Sunday.

Yamamoto allowed five runs in only one inning in his major league debut against the Padres on March 21, but he’s pitched 10 scoreless innings in his two starts since. Darvish allowed only an unearned run on March 20, but the Dodgers chased him with two outs in the fourth inning after 72 pitches. Darvish has a 2.45 ERA in 14 career starts against the Dodgers, with 102 strikeouts against only 23 walks in his 84⅓ innings.

ESPN will exclusively televise the series finale as ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ the second time in three weeks the Dodgers get that time slot. Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Pérez are on the call Sunday for ESPN, with no SportsNet LA on that day.