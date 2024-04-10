Dodgers notes: Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia

Tyler Glasnow had the game of his life against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, striking out 14 hitters through seven shutout innings on just 88 pitches in the Dodgers’ win.

Since pitches were first tracked in 1988, Glasnow is now the only pitcher in Major League Baseball to strike out 14 or more hitters on 90 or fewer pitches, per OPTA Stats.

When asked about what went well in his most recent start from Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA, Glasnow admitted that he felt more balanced on the mound, leading to an uptick in strikes.

"I felt a lot more balanced today... Just being able to throw more strikes and get ahead of guys." - Tyler Glasnow on what was clicking for him today.

So far through four starts to begin the season, Glasnow has been exactly what the team was looking for in an ace-quality arm, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.25 ERA, striking out 29 hitters and walking seven in 24 innings of work.

Links

Shohei Ohtani isn’t expected to pitch at all this season, but his throwing program has gone “according to plan” so far, reports Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“It’s been going according to plan... Just stretching out a little bit, increasing the intensity a little bit,” Ohtani said. “It’s been going pretty well.”

Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia had an excellent managerial career, compiling a combined 1,650-1,428 record through 19 seasons as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels. He led his squad to winning a World Series championship against the San Francisco Giants in 2002 and won the American League Manager of the Year twice.

Huston Mitchell of the Los Angeles Times reports that Scioscia has no intentions of returning to managing duties in Major League Baseball in the latest edition of Dodgers Dugout.