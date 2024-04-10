Tyler Glasnow joins select Dodgers company with 14 strikeouts

Tyler Glasnow combined dominance with efficiency in Tuesday night’s win over the Twins, striking out the most by a Dodgers pitcher in four and a half years while also completing seven innings in just 88 pitches.

Fourteen strikeouts were the headline for Glasnow and rightfully so, as it matched his career high, done twice before in 2021 and 2023 with the Rays.

Related Tyler Glasnow manhandles Twins with 14 strikeouts

Glasnow pounded the strike zone, throwing only 23 balls in his 88 pitches, and his 21 induced swinging strikes are the most by a Dodgers pitcher this season. Twelve of those swinging strikes came on the fastball, plus six on the slider and three more on the curve.

“He was dominant,” catcher Will Smith told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA after the game. “His fastball was coming out really good. He was really controlling his silder and curveball, and was making it really tough on them. He just continued to execute pitches. That was really fun.”

The efficiency for Glasnow meant only 88 pitches to get through seven innings, despite all those strikeouts. Striking out that many while throwing fewer than 90 pitches hasn’t been done in at least 36 seasons.

Tyler Glasnow of the @Dodgers is the only MLB pitcher to strike out 14+ batters in a game while throwing fewer than 90 pitches (since pitches were first tracked in 1988). pic.twitter.com/tjbYM2MpM3 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 10, 2024

Only 17 different pitchers in Dodgers history struck out at least 14 in a game. Sandy Koufax did so 13 times, Dazzy Vance did so seven times for Brooklyn, and Clayton Kershaw has six such games.

Walker Buehler had the two most recent high-strikeout Dodgers games, whiffing 16 and 15 in a pair of 2019 starts.

But Glasnow’s zero walks puts him in an even smaller group in franchise history, just seven pitchers with 10 total starts combined, including Koufax’s perfect game and no-hitters by Kershaw and Nap Rucker.

Glasnotes