Tyler Glasnow joins select Dodgers company with 14 strikeouts

Glasnow dominated the Twins in an efficient manner on Tuesday night. Here’s a look at how his start stacks up in Dodgers history. recent and otherwise.

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Tyler Glasnow combined dominance with efficiency in Tuesday night’s win over the Twins, striking out the most by a Dodgers pitcher in four and a half years while also completing seven innings in just 88 pitches.

Fourteen strikeouts were the headline for Glasnow and rightfully so, as it matched his career high, done twice before in 2021 and 2023 with the Rays.

Glasnow pounded the strike zone, throwing only 23 balls in his 88 pitches, and his 21 induced swinging strikes are the most by a Dodgers pitcher this season. Twelve of those swinging strikes came on the fastball, plus six on the slider and three more on the curve.

“He was dominant,” catcher Will Smith told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA after the game. “His fastball was coming out really good. He was really controlling his silder and curveball, and was making it really tough on them. He just continued to execute pitches. That was really fun.”

The efficiency for Glasnow meant only 88 pitches to get through seven innings, despite all those strikeouts. Striking out that many while throwing fewer than 90 pitches hasn’t been done in at least 36 seasons.

Only 17 different pitchers in Dodgers history struck out at least 14 in a game. Sandy Koufax did so 13 times, Dazzy Vance did so seven times for Brooklyn, and Clayton Kershaw has six such games.

Walker Buehler had the two most recent high-strikeout Dodgers games, whiffing 16 and 15 in a pair of 2019 starts.

But Glasnow’s zero walks puts him in an even smaller group in franchise history, just seven pitchers with 10 total starts combined, including Koufax’s perfect game and no-hitters by Kershaw and Nap Rucker.

Dodgers with 14+ strikeouts and no walks in a game

Pitcher Date Opponent IP R K
Nap Rucker* Sep 5, 1908 Braves 9 0 14
Van Mungo Sep 29, 1935 Phillies 9 0 15
Sandy Koufax^ Sep 9, 1965 Cubs 9 0 14
Brad Penny May 7, 2007 at Marlins 7 0 14
Clayton Kershaw* Jun 18, 2014 Rockies 9 0 15
Clayton Kershaw Jul 18, 2015 at Nationals 8 0 14
Clayton Kershaw May 1, 2016 Padres 9 0 14
Walker Buehler Jun 21, 2019 Rockies 9 2 16
Walker Buehler Aug 3, 2019 Padres 9 1 15
Tyler Glasnow Apr 9, 2024 at Twins 7 0 14
^perfect game *no-hitter

Glasnotes

