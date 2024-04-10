Shohei Ohtani extends hit streak to 7 as Dodgers drop series finale to Twins

The Dodgers faced off against the Minnesota Twins for the final match of their three game series on Wednesday, dropping the series finale by a final score of 3-2.

Bobby Miller got the start for the Dodgers, and was looking to turn things around after a poor start against the Chicago Cubs where he failed to make it out of the second inning.

Miller was immediately introduced by Twins’ second baseman Edouard Julien, as he launched an opposite field leadoff home run to collect his first of three hits in the game. Miller would settle down in the first inning, inducing a ground ball double play from right fielder Alex Kiriloff before striking out designated hitter Byron Buxton looking.

Miller was dominant against the bottom half of the Twins’ lineup, stranding two runners on base in the second inning and facing the minimum in the fourth inning. It was the first two hitters in the lineup, Julien and Carlos Correa, that were the biggest thorns in Miller’s side, as they combined for four hits and two runs scored in their four at bats against him.

Alex Vesia came in relief of Miller to begin the fifth, with Julien replicating his result against Miller in the first inning by connecting for his second opposite field solo home run, marking the first multi-home run game of his career.

Michael Grove made his fifth appearance of the season, relieving Vesia in the bottom of the fifth. Entering with a horrid 11.74 ERA, Grove shut down Minnesota’s offense in his 2 1⁄ 3 innings of work, striking out four and walking just one while failing to allow a hit. His impressive outing helped lower his season ERA to... 9.00.

Joe Kelly came on for the eighth inning, allowing a leadoff walk before picking off pinch runner Willi Castro for a huge first out before retiring the next two he faced for a scoreless inning.

The Dodgers offensively got things going early, with Teoscar Hernández ripping an RBI double down the right field line to give the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead and giving him his team-leading 15th RBI of the season.

After being down 2-1, Max Muncy, who entered with five career home runs against Minnesota, connected on a towering solo home run to right center field in the fourth inning, tying the game up at two apiece.

Tie it up, Max! pic.twitter.com/nDD1n6BCAb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 10, 2024

The Dodgers had an opportunity to tie the game in the seventh inning, as Freddie Freeman roped a double into the right field corner that almost scored Shohei Ohtani had it not been for great throws by Alex Kirilloff and Carlos Correa, and a quick tag by catcher Christian Vazquez to end the threat for Minnesota.

After the Dodgers put the tying run on first in the ninth inning via a pinch-hit single from Will Smith and a fielder’s choice from Austin Barnes, Mookie Betts had a 3-1 count from Steven Okert before popping out to Correa to end the game and give Minnesota their only win against the Dodgers this series.

Shohei Ohtani, who entered the game with a six-game hitting streak, extended his streak to seven games with a one-out single in the fifth inning. In his past seven games, Ohtani carries a robust .433 batting average.

Game particulars

Home runs: Muncy (2); Julien (2, 3)

WP — Kody Funderburk (1-0): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

LP — Alex Vesia (0-1): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K

SV — Steven Okert (1): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

Up next

The Dodgers have an off-day on Thursday as they fly home to open up their second homestand of the season. They will open up a three-game weekend series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to make his fourth start of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT (SportsNet LA).