Tying-run Shohei Ohtani thrown out at the plate: ‘It was a great baseball play’

Wednesday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis was a game of ones, with each team scratching across single runs at a time. The Dodgers nearly tied the game in the seventh inning, but a fantastic pair of throws by the Twins cut down Shohei Ohtani at the plate to preserve a 3-2 win for the home team.

Ohtani was on first base with two outs in the seventh inning, when Freddie Freeman tattooed a ball into the right field corner at 109.3 mph off the bat, the hardest ball Freeman has hit this year (and harder than all but one batted ball in 2023).

Carlos Correa throws a strike to the plate to maintain the lead! pic.twitter.com/ON1LXIookX — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2024

“It kind of hung down in the corner for a bit, but [Alex] Kirilloff recovered and made a strong throw to [Carlos] Correa, who aced a throw to home plate. If it was a little bit higher, he would have been safe,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game, as shown on SportsNet LA. “It was a really good baseball play. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong end of that one.”

Ohtani was originally called safe by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson, but the call was overturned on replay review. The Dodgers could not push across the tying run in the final two innings.

Roberts later added that third base coach Dino Ebel would not have sent another runner home on the play, but did so because of Ohtani’s speed.

Dave Roberts discusses Bobby Miller’s outing, the play at home plate and his takeaways from today’s loss. pic.twitter.com/QHcx7bsKid — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 10, 2024

“It was a great baseball play,” Roberts said. “With two outs, you’ve got to make them make the play.”

Freeman had a similar thought, and some of the stats on the play bear that out.

Freddie Freeman on the play at the plate to end Top 7th on his double.



“There is only one person that would be able to score on that- it’s Shohei, obviously it’s a great situation to force the issue…We forced them to make a great play and they did.” #Dodgers #Twins — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 10, 2024

92.2 mph from Correa here is tied for the Twins’ 2nd-fastest tracked assist by an infielder under Statcast (2015) with himself on 7/8/22, behind only:



himself on 9/20/22: 93.5 mph https://t.co/sZeOXmEaES — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 10, 2024

Dodgers had a fast runner with an excellent chance to score the tying run in a low-scoring affair, and they went for it. It essentially took a perfect defensive play to prevent that from happening, and that’s what the Twins got.

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap.

