Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, in negotiations for guilty plea, per reports

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani who was fired by the Dodgers on March 20, is in negotiations with federal investigators for a guilty plea regarding purported theft from Ohtani, per a report on Wednesday from the New York Times.

From Tim Arango and Michael Schmidt in the Times:

A guilty plea from Mizuhara before a federal judge — likely to include an admission of a range of facts related to any illegal conduct — could confirm the account that Ohtani gave to reporters two weeks ago, in which he said he had no knowledge of what happened to the money. Those briefed on the matter claim that prosecutors have uncovered evidence that Mizuhara may have stolen more money from Ohtani than the $4.5 million he was initially accused of pilfering, the people said. In particular, the authorities think they have evidence that Mizuhara was able to change the settings on Ohtani’s bank account so Ohtani would not receive alerts and confirmations about transactions, the three people said.

That last part from the New York Times potentially answers one of the many questions surrounding this scandal — how Ohtani might not have known about the millions lost, which were reported by ESPN and the Los Angeles Times to be payments to an illegal bookmaker to cover gambling losses by Mizuhara.

Ohtani in a press conference at Dodger Stadium on March 25 in which he did not take questions, delivered a statement regarding Mizuhara, as interpreted by Will Ireton, accused Mizuhara of stealing money from his account and telling lies.

“Obviously I never agreed to pay off the debt or you know, make payments to the bookmaker. Finally, when we went back to the hotel, and talked one-to-one, that was when I was when I found out that he had a massive debt,” Ohtani said, through Ireton, and later added, “I do want to make it clear that I never bet on sports, or had willfully sent money to the bookmaker.”

Per Paula Lavigne and T.J. Quinn at ESPN, “A source with direct knowledge of the investigation told ESPN late Wednesday that Ohtani’s claims were accurate.”

Ohtani said he first learned of Mizuhara’s gambling debts during a postgame team meeting after the Dodgers first game in South Korea on March 20. In between games in Seoul, the team fired Mizuhara, who had worked with Ohtani during all six years with the Angels as well.

MLB has an ongoing investigationn into the Ohtani/Mizuhara situation, during which Ohtani has continued to play.

On March 21, the Internal Revenue Service announced they were investigating Mizuhara. The report Wednesday in the New York Times says the investigation with which Mizuhara is cooperating is a joint effort between the IRS, Department of Homeland Security, as well as the U.S. attorney’s office.

“According to one of the people briefed on the investigation, the federal authorities interviewed Ohtani in recent weeks to learn more about his relationship with Mizuhara,” Arango and Schmidt wrote Wednesday.