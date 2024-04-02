Dodgers news: Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernandez, James Paxton

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2022, Walker Buehler is finally making more significant progress for his return, writes Mike Axisa at CBS Sports.

Buehler made his first Triple-A rehab start on Sunday, throwing 54 pitches and allowing three earned runs in 3 1⁄ 3 innings. But that’s not too terrible: Buehler seems to be feeling fine after his start, and his fastball averaged 94.2 mph, only slightly down from his pre-surgery velocity.

L.A. is also without Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Emmet Sheehan, all of whom are expected to return at some point this season, Sheehan the soonest of those three. With Buehler already pitching in live games, it’s likely that he’ll be the first of the team’s pitchers to return to the majors after his injury.

Dodgers Links

Teams are still working out the PitchCom kinks, as evidenced by the Dodgers’ appearance on Sunday Night Baseball earlier this week. During his in-game interview, Kiké Hernandez’s device seemed to be announcing pitches loudly enough for broadcasters and viewers to hear. While it doesn’t seem to have impacted the game at all, it presents a new challenge for broadcasts and teams alike, writes Jason Owens at Yahoo Sports.

The top of the Dodgers’ lineup is dangerous—we all know that. But how about the rest of the team? As Fabian Ardaya writes at The Athletic, sluggers like Max Muncy are posing a threat deep into the lineup, creating a truly formidable offense.

James Paxton made his Dodgers debut on Monday and didn’t give up a single run, despite allowing five walks and four hits. It’s a solid start to the season for Paxton, who will get as much rest as possible between starts to maximize his performance, writes Cary Osborne at Dodgers Insider.