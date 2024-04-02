Dodgers claim Taylor Trammell off waivers from Mariners, per reports

The Dodgers on Tuesday claimed outfielder Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Mariners, per both Robert Murray of FanSided and Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, the move coinciding with Jason Heyward missing time with a back injury.

The waiver claim has not yet been announced by either team, and the Dodgers will need to make room on the 40-man roster for Trammell. There’s also the matter of getting test results from Heyward’s visit to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles, though it seems impossible the two are unrelated.

Trammell was designated for assignment on Thursday as Seattle finalized its opening day roster. The 26-year-old outfielder, who was a first-round pick of the Reds in 2016, hit .188/.270/.368 with 15 home runs and a 83 wRC+ over the last three years in the majors with the Mariners. His 37-percent strikeout rate from 2021-2023 is seventh-highest among the 516 players with at least 300 plate appearances during that time.

A left-handed hitter, Trammell has performed better against right-handed pitchers in the majors, to the tune of .193/.292/.434 with a 106 wRC+ and 14 of his 15 home runs, compared to just 7-for-76, 14 wRC+ against lefties.

In Triple-A last season with Tacoma, Trammell hit .268/.390/.530 with 21 home runs, 20 doubles, 17 stolen bases, and a 119 wRC+ in 85 games.

Trammell is out of options, having used option years in each of the previous three seasons.