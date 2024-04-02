April 2: Dodgers 5, Giants 4

Mookie Betts homered, and the Dodgers used five pitchers in a bullpen game to beat the Giants on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Evan Phillips got the final four outs for his third save of the season.
April 2
Mookie Betts collects 1,500th hit as Dodgers beat Giants
Mookie Betts collected his 1500th career hit on his major league leading fifth home run of the season, as the Dodgers bullpen pulled through in a 5-4 win over the Giants.
April 2
Dodgers vs. Giants game II chat
The Dodgers and Giants will play at Dodger Stadium tonight for the second of their three game series.
April 2
Dodgers trade for Nick Ramirez, move Graterol to 60-day IL
The Dodgers traded for Yankees left-hander Nick Ramirez, sending cash to New York. Brusdar Graterol, sidelined with shoulder inflammation, was moved to the 60-day injured list.
April 2
Dodgers claim Taylor Trammell off waivers, release Matt Gage
The Dodgers claimed outfielder Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Mariners, and released pitcher Matt Gage.
April 2
Is it too early in the season for a Dodgers bullpen game?
A look at why the Dodgers are using a bullpen game after only one time fully through their starting rotation.