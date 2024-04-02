 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 2: Dodgers 5, Giants 4

Contributors: Jacob Macofsky and Eric Stephen
Mookie Betts homered, and the Dodgers used five pitchers in a bullpen game to beat the Giants on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Evan Phillips got the final four outs for his third save of the season.

Apr 2, 2024, 8:10am PDT

