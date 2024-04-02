Dodgers vs. Giants game II chat

The Dodgers and Giants will face off for the second game of their three game set after the Dodgers’ 8-3 victory Monday night.

Logan Webb will get the nod for San Francisco, making his second start of the season. His last appearance against the Dodgers was back on June 18 of last season, where he took the win tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, will have a bullpen game, with Ryan Brasier serving as the opener.

Jason Heyward will miss his third straight game, as he underwent testing after dealing with back tightness. After Chris Taylor started in place of Heyward on Monday, Kiké Hernández will start in left field tonight, with Teoscar Hernández starting in right field for a third straight game.

Entering tonight’s game, Max Muncy has a .364 average with three home runs and a 1.318 OPS in 27 plate appearances against Webb.

