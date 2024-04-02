Dodgers get another left-handed pitcher in trading for Nick Ramirez

The Dodgers ended Tuesday with the same number of left-handed pitchers on the 40-man as they began. After releasing Matt Gage earlier in the day (to free roster room for outfielder Taylor Trammell), the Dodgers on Tuesday afternoon acquired Nick Ramirez from the Yankees for cash considerations.

Ramirez had a 2.66 ERA and 3.87 xERA in 32 games for New York in 2023, with 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 40... innings. His splits last season were extreme in reverse direction, in that lefties hit .308/.357/.462 against him in all of 71 plate appearances, compared to .221/.257/.284 by right-handed batters. In Ramirez’s career, lefties have a .701 OPS against him, while righties are at .728.

Born and raised in Anaheim, Ramirez has pitched in parts of four seasons in the majors with the Tigers, Padres, and Yankees. The Cal State Fullerton alum, now 34, was designated for assignment by New York on Saturday.

Ramirez has one option year remaining, having used options in 2021 with the Padres and 2023 with the Yankees. He’s essentially in the same position as Gage was, a left-handed pitcher who can be sent to Triple-A if needed. So could Alex Vesia for that matter, as he has an option year remaining. Vesia and Ramirez are the only short-stint left-handed relievers on the Dodgers 40-man roster. The only other reliever is Ryan Yarbrough, who’s been used in more of a bulk role, including in Tuesday night’s bullpen game.

To make 40-man roster room for Ramirez, the Dodgers transferred Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day injured list.

Graterol started the season on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and though he’s been throwing long toss recently at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts said last week that Graterol and Blake Treinen were both “a ways away” from returning, essentially each needing a full spring training.

Getting moved to the 60-day injured list just means that Graterol — like Emmet Sheehan, who was transferred to the 60-day IL Sunday — won’t be available to return until at least May 18.