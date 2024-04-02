Mookie Betts collects career hit No. 1,500 as Dodgers take series from Giants

The Dodgers fended off the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night to secure a 5-4 victory, taking their second straight series.

Ryan Brasier opened the game for the Dodgers, making just his second career start. In his lone inning of work, Brasier walked one and struck out one on just 12 pitches.

Ryan Yarbrough took over for Brasier to begin the second inning, and ran into trouble early on, giving up a run in each of his first two innings of work. After tossing 40 pitches in his first two innings, Yarbrough settled down and eased his way through the fourth and fifth innings, tossing just 16 pitches combined in two perfect frames, while getting a little help from a spectacular play by Kiké Hernández to end the fifth inning.

Kiké with a diving catch! pic.twitter.com/kTdNqSfev4 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 3, 2024

Yarbrough went back out in the sixth inning, where he allowed a solo home run to Jorge Soler and another run to score on a Thairo Estrada fielder’s choice. Alex Vesia came in relief of Yarbrough, tossing just seven pitches to hold the Dodgers’ lead to one.

Michael Grove looked great in the seventh inning, striking out two, before putting the tying run in scoring position in the eighth inning. Evan Phillips was called on to convert a four-out save, which he accomplished on just 17 pitches.

Mookie’s monster start continues

Mookie Betts continues to enjoy a red-hot start to the season, crushing his major league leading fifth home run of the season on a 3-1 changeup from Logan Webb in the bottom of the third inning to knot up the score at two. That home run was Betts’ 1500th career hit.

MOOKIE, YOU ARE UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/4h8RjYZuar — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 3, 2024

Betts finished the night going 2-5 with the home run and a stolen base, scoring twice in the win. Betts’ average has dipped to an exact .500 with an OPS now at 1.770.

Bottom third finds their stride

The bottom of the third of the order finally broke through after struggling through the first seven games. Gavin Lux collected his first extra-base hit of the year, smashing an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Kiké Hernández immediately followed that up with a two-run single to pad the lead to three.

The trio of James Outman, Lux, and Hernández combined to go 3-10 with three RBI, with Lux in particular finishing the game going 1-2 with an RBI double and walking twice.

Game particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (5); Jorge Soler (1)

WP: Ryan Yarbrough (1-0)

LP: Logan Webb (0-1)

SV: Evan Phillips (3)

Up next

Tyler Glasnow will make his third start of the season for the Dodgers on Wednesday (7:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA) while Kyle Harrison will make his second start of the season for the Giants.