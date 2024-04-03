Jason Heyward placed on injured list with low back tightness

The Dodgers on Wednesday placed Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness, something that has bothered him for the last week. The outfielder went to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles for testing on Monday, and tests came back negative.

Replacing Heyward on the active roster is Taylor Trammell, a left-handed-hitting outfielder who was claimed off waivers earlier Tuesday. With the Giants starting southpaw Kyle Harrison on Wednesday night, Trammell is not starting for the Dodgers.

Heyward first felt tightness in his back on March 26 before the Freeway Series finale against the Angels in Anaheim. He was scratched from the lineup that night, and was scratched again on Monday against the Giants at Dodger Stadium, before leaving the stadium for testing on his back.

“[Sunday] as he was getting loose during the game, he just had a harder time getting ready,” manager Dave Roberts said Monday. “[Monday] he came in a little sore, stiff, so we decided to give him a day.”

Heyward this season has three singles in 14 at-bats with two RBI in his four games, all starts against right-handed pitchers. Since the back tightness cropped up during the Freeway Series, Heyward has one hit in eight at-bats.

The Dodgers now have eight players on the injured list, though Heyward is the only non-pitcher sidelined. His IL stint does not appear to be backdated, so the earliest he can possibly return is next Saturday, April 13.

