Miguel Vargas hits grand slam in Oklahoma City home opener

The Dodgers weren’t the only team to run a bullpen game on Tuesday. Their Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City did so too, and got a win out of it.

Player of the day

Miguel Vargas broke open a close game with a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Oklahoma City never looked back.

Having a GRAND time during the home opener thanks to Miguel Vargas! pic.twitter.com/mz1DD0HgRm — Oklahoma City Baseball Club (@okc_baseball) April 3, 2024

Vargas also doubled and scored in the third inning. Vargas has two home runs and eight RBI in the first four games of the season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Vargas provided the power, and that backed six pitchers in Oklahoma City’s 7-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) in the home opener Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers running a bullpen game on Tuesday, as well as the lead-up to it, robbed Oklahoma City of a few arms, as Nabil Crismatt and Dinelson Lamet were called up to the majors on Sunday and Monday. Kyle Hurt rejoined OKC, but after recording eight outs and throwing 34 pitches on Saturday, he wasn’t quite ready to pitch for any length just yet on Tuesday.

J.P. Feyereisen got the start, and was one of three pitchers to go exactly two innings for Oklahoma City, along with Braydon Fisher and Michael Flynn, each of whom were promoted from Double-A to pitch in this game. Each of the three pitchers allowed one earned run, and two more unearned runs scored on Flynn’s watch thanks to an ugly inning that featured two errors and a balk.

But that was it for the Isotopes on offense, as non-roster invitees Stephen Gonsalves and Michael Petersen each pitched a scoreless inning, followed by Ricky Vanasco earning the save with a scoreless ninth.

Kody Hoese had two hits, including an RBI single for Oklahoma City. Kevin Padlo doubled and stole a base.

On the broadcast

Tuesday’s game was not shown on MiLBtv, as there were some technical difficulties in Oklahoma City. But during the radio broadcast, OKC play-by-play announcer and director of communications Alex Freedman mentioned the pregame interview with Andre Lipcius that couldn’t be played because of said technical difficulties (the interview will run in a later pregame show).

Freedman during the broadcast said he talked to Lipcius about some of the early conversations after the Dodgers acquired him from the Tigers on March 4. Lipcius said the Dodgers told him they thought they could help him unlock more power.

Lipcius, who homered twice on opening day for Oklahoma City, singled, stole a base, scored a run, and drove in another on Tuesday. He has six hits in 13 (.462) at-bats so far this season.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes begin their season on Friday, but they unveiled their roster on Monday. The group includes four 2023 draft picks. The roster is highlighted by the teenage outfield of Josue De Paula, Kendall George, and Zyhir Hope, all of whom got to play together in the outfield at Dodger Stadium during the Freeway Series on March 25.

Introducing your 2024 Opening Night Rancho Cucamonga Quakes! pic.twitter.com/kAxOnnDB7z — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) April 1, 2024

Transactions

Left-hander Matt Gage, who was on the injured list in Triple-A, was released by the Dodgers to make 40-man roster room for waiver claim Taylor Trammell.

Pitchers Brayden Fisher and Michael Flynn were promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Oklahoma City.

Tuesday score

Oklahoma City 7, Albuquerque 5

Wednesday schedule

5:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Kyle Hurt) vs. Albuquerque (Noah Davis)