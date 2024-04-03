Mookie Betts is off to a historic start this season

Mookie Betts is playing at a historically good rate to begin the 2024 campaign, to put it simply.

Last season Betts finished runner-up to Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves for the NL MVP award, but started out hitting just .235 with four home runs, 11 RBI, and a .781 OPS in his first 27 games played. In just eight games in the 2024 season, Betts has a ridiculous .500 batting average with five home runs, 11 RBI, and a jaw-dropping 1.772 OPS and 322 wRC+.

Betts now finds himself in some elite company, as Ben Verlander and Alex Curry of FOX Sports discuss Betts’ historic start to the season, with Curry declaring that Betts is her favorite to win NL MVP this year in the most recent episode of the Flippin’ Bats Podcast.

“The last player to have an OPS over 2.000 with 10 RBI in the first five games of the regular season, do you want to guess that? Barry Bonds. Barry Bonds was the last player to have those kind of numbers that Mookie Betts put up in these first five games.”

Shohei Ohtani has now appeared in seven regular season games as a Dodger, and the results have been underwhelming to his standards. Across 37 plate appearances, Ohtani carries a .242/.297/.333 slash line with three doubles, three RBI, and a wRC+ of just 72.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about Ohtani’s performance at the plate so far this season, noting that his swing timing is out of rhythm.

“I feel like I’m seeing the ball well,” Ohtani said this weekend. “But I feel like there’s a little bit something off with my timing and being able to kind of feel the distance between the ball and myself.”

Former Rays, Cubs, and Angels manager Joe Maddon shares his thoughts on the relationship between Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, noting that the pair were seemingly “inseparable,” per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Maddon said Mizuhara “was my liaison, my connection to Shohei. So I had a great relationship with the guy.” Maddon described Ohtani and Mizuhara as “best friends” and “inseparable...”

With the historic spending spree the Dodgers had this offseason, the team is setting their eyes on securing another World Series championship, and the pressure is certainly prevalent for a team that has been eliminated in the NLDS over the past two postseasons.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports lists ranks all thirty teams with the most pressure to win the 2024 World Series, putting the Dodgers at the no. 1 spot.