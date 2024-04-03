April 3: Dodgers 5, Giants 4

Shohei Ohtani hit his first Dodgers home run, Miguel Rojas hit his second home run of the year, and Dinelson Lamet recorded his first professional save to finish off a sweep of the Giants on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Ohtani hits first HR, Lamet saves Dodgers sweep of Giants
Dodgers vs. Giants game III chat
The Dodgers play the Giants on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jason Heyward placed on IL, Taylor Trammell activated
Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness on Wednesday. Fellow left-handed-hitting outfielder Taylor Trammell, who was claimed off waivers from the Mariners on Tuesday, was activated by Los Angeles.