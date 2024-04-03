 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 3: Dodgers 5, Giants 4

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Shohei Ohtani hit his first Dodgers home run, Miguel Rojas hit his second home run of the year, and Dinelson Lamet recorded his first professional save to finish off a sweep of the Giants on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Apr 3, 2024, 3:11pm PDT

