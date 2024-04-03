Shohei Ohtani hits first home run, Dinelson Lamet saves Dodgers sweep of Giants

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run with the Dodgers, providing much-needed insurance as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep with a 5-4 win over the Giants on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

It took until his ninth game and 41st plate appearance, but the sound off Ohtani’s bat in the seventh inning was well worth the wait.

Ohtani’s 430-foot blast was a solo home run and doubled the Dodgers lead. And as Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic pointed out, it was the first home run allowed by Taylor Rogers to a left-handed batter since May 2021.

The extra run came in quite handy because in the eighth inning, Jorge Soler hit his second majestic home run in as many nights, justifying the ongoing discussion in this series by Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser on SportsNet LA that Soler might eventually hit a ball clear out of Dodger Stadium. On Wednesday he settled for the back of the pavilion in left center, a mere 452 feet.

That Soler home run was hit off Daniel Hudson in the eighth inning, facing the heart of the order. Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless seventh inning, on the night after a bullpen game, and after Dave Roberts said before the game that at least four relief pitchers were unavailable on Wednesday.

That left the ninth inning for Dinelson Lamet, who was in Triple-A on Sunday and pitched two innings in relief after getting called up on Monday.

The 31-year-old right-hander got two strikeouts and a groundout to close out a relatively harmless ninth inning, completing the Dodgers sweep and a 6-1 homestand in which four different Dodgers pitchers recorded saves.

Setting the stage

Tyler Glasnow in his first start at Dodger Stadium last Thursday allowed two hits to Paul Goldschdmidt, including a home run, but held the rest of the Cardinals to 0-for-18 in his six innings. On Wednesday, Giants catcher Patrick Bailey stepped into that role with a pair of hits, with his solo shot tying the game in the third.

The non-Bailey Giants were 0-for-16 against Glasnow until Jorge Soler’s opposite-field double put two runners in scoring position with one out in the sixth. Michael Conforto followed with a 2-2 single to score a pair and pull San Francisco within a run.

Two groundouts got Glasnow out of the inning with a lead, his 100 pitches on the night the most by a Dodgers pitcher this season. More importantly, he finished six innings, lessening the burden on a depleted bullpen.

After Bailey’s home run, the Dodgers grabbed the lead back by being a step ahead of San Francisco. Ohtani beat out a late-covering Kyle Harrison for an infield single in the bottom of the third, then scored on a double by Will Smith that was just out of the reach of Matt Chapman at third base. Ohtani beat the throw in a close play at the plate, then Smith scored on a relatively close play thanks to a single by Teoscar Hernández.

Not short on power

Miguel Rojas drove in the Dodgers’ first run on a second-inning fielder’s choice with the bases loaded, then in the fourth inning jumped on a 1-0 fastball from Harrison for a line drive home run into the bullpen in left field.

Miggy sends one to the bullpen! pic.twitter.com/R0906BTdXM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 4, 2024

Rojas’ solo shot was his second home run of the season, in just his third start and his eighth trip to the plate. He did not hit his second home run last season until August 13, in his 304th plate appearance.

Dodgers shortstops have hit six home runs this season, four by Betts and two by Rojas. The only other major league shortstop with two home runs this season is Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals.

Wednesday particulars

Home runs: Miguel Rojas (2), Shohei Ohtani (1); Patrick Bailey (1), Jorge Soler (2)

WP — Tyler Glasnow (2-0): 6 IP, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

LP — Kyle Harrison (1-1): 5 IP, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Sv — Dinelson Lamet (1): 1 IP, 2 strikeouts

Up next

After an off day Thursday, the Dodgers hit the road to play the Cubs for three day games this weekend. Up first is Bobby Miller on the mound Friday (11:20 a.m. PT, SportsNet LA), facing right-hander Kyle Hendricks for Chicago.