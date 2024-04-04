The flexibility to allow Gavin Lux every chance at a starting role

The Dodgers offense is set. The pitching is mostly set. The defense is se , let’s wait and see, shall we. That was the general feeling throughout spring training as Gavin Lux struggled enough to move off shortstop, a role that now belongs to Mookie Betts, with an occasional Miguel Rojas. The team still decided to stick with Lux in a regular spot, but as a second baseman, and even there he wasn’t all that sharp.

If there’s a cause for concern for these Dodgers, it’s defense in the infield, with Max Muncy at third and Lux at second, and Betts playing shortstop, more than a decade after he’s done so regularly.

However, there is one big difference between Muncy and Lux, and it limits the level of potential vulnerability this team may have in 2024.

Muncy is an established veteran and fresh off a contract extension, his playing time at third is secure. This means the team will have to live with questionable work at the hot corner, assuming Muncy can’t take steps forward, which is plausible given his career arc, and bet that his bat will make up for any shortcomings with the glove.

With Lux, the situation is much more fluid, and although the young lefty pushed the boundaries of his leash with lousy glove work during spring, the hope is he’s fine at second base, where he played regularly in 2022.

Even if Lux can build on the last season before his injury, and deliver good production with the bat, at this point one can project plenty of difficulty for him to live up to the hype of his prospect days. Nevertheless, the idea of a controllable above-average middle infield bat with all the pedigree in the world, allows the Dodgers to give Lux every opportunity to hold down an everyday role.

Dave Roberts could’ve given the second-base job to one of the vets (Chris Taylor or Kiké Hernández) and not worry about the defensive side of things. If you want to push on defense, he could even leave Rojas at shortstop — to date, Rojas has started at shortstop with Betts at second base all three times the Dodgers have faced a left-handed pitcher — but now is the time for Lux to get those chances.

Offensively, the core of three MVPs plus Will Smith, Teoscar Hernández, and Muncy in the middle of the order, creates a ton of flexibility with the rest of the lineup.

We have to remember that Lux is coming off a devastating knee injury and as he stated during spring, there was a sense of just needing reps to get back into shape. Coming up through the minors, his glove wasn’t the highlight of his profile, but it wasn’t considered too much of a liability either.

This team’s flexibility has already been beneficial, pushing the veteran all-world Betts into the more challenging of middle-infield roles.

One of two things will happen throughout the year — either Lux settles in fine on the defensive side, or the team will look elsewhere for stability at that spot, especially with plenty of capable options in-house.

It’s reasonable to think that in a few other organizations, Lux would’ve lost a starting role with how he looked at shortstop during spring training. Presently though, the Dodgers can afford all the patience in the world to let Lux settle in at second base.