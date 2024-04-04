Updates in Jackie Robinson statue theft and vandalism case

There have been no further arrests in Wichita stemming from the theft of the Jackie Robinson statue in McAdams Park. The theft occurred earlier this year causing a national controversy as a suspected hate crime.

However, there have been additional updates worth reporting in this case.

Impending trial, next court date April 19

As previously reported, on February 1, police arrested Ricky Alderete was arrested for the theft and destruction of the Robinson statue. On February 12, Alderete was charged with aggravated criminal damage, theft of property or services of a value of $25,000 to 100,000, making false information and identity theft.

On February 22, KWCH-Channel 12 reported about court documents regarding the investigation of Alderete. Specifically, Wichita Police used distinctive features of Alderete’s truck to track the vehicle to show both it was used to scrap metal before the statue’s theft and for its-then current location. Ultimately, police were able to figure out that Alderete stole his sister-in-law’s phone and her brother’s wallet by tracing that Alderete pawned the phone using her brother’s identification.

Upon being questioned by the police, Aderete said that he and two other individuals were at a “drug house” the night of the theft when the plan was hatched to steal the Robinson statue to be scrapped. Per court documents, Alderete stated that he was not involved with cutting apart the statue after its theft and that he was never paid for the job.

On March 29, KWCH-Channel 12 reported that Alderete waived a preliminary hearing, which would have been used by the government to demonstrate to the judge in the case that there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. Whether Alderete’s case goes to trial or whether he pleads out is an open question as of this essay.

We will continue to update this ongoing story as it develops.

The shoes go home

On a lighter note, on February 23, ESPN reported that the bronze cleats that were left behind when the Robinson statue was stolen were donated by League 42 to the nearby Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Per ESPN, Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, stated that there are plans to have a ceremony when the cleats arrive at the museum. Kendrick said the cleats likely will be displayed alongside a historical marker from Robinson’s birthplace in Cairo, Georgia — a marker that was damaged by gunfire in 2021 and was donated to the museum.

As previously covered at True Blue LA, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is an essential stop for Dodger fans when the Dodgers come to Kansas City. As of this essay, the Museum has not announced receipt or acceptance of the Robinson cleats.

However, once the Museum schedules the likely ceremony, we will provide the updates. The Dodgers are not visiting Kansas City in 2024.