Dodgers minors: Miguel Vargas homers again, Drew Pomeranz struggles in OKC debut

Oklahoma City won a back-and-forth affair on Wednesday, thanks to a red hot start from one of its stars.

Player of the day

For the second straight night, Miguel Vargas homered and drove in four runs. No grand slam like on Tuesday, but Vargas on Wednesday hit the game-winning two-run home run in the eighth inning to turn a one-run deficit into a win.

Miggy is on fire!



His two-run homer puts OKC back in front in the 8th inning!

Vargas also doubled home a run earlier in the contest and had a sacrifice fly. He has three home runs and 12 RBI just five games into the season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC led 6-2 and then trailed 7-6, but thanks to Vargas’s heroics beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) 8-7. Catcher Hunter Feduccia also homered for Oklahoma City.

Drew Avans and Andy Pages each had two hits, including a double out of the first two spots in the batting order, with Avans also adding a triple. Those two have been alternating between center field and right field in the early going this season.

Shortstop Trey Sweeney singled, walked, and scored twice.

It was the second straight patchwork pitching game for OKC, including Kyle Hurt starting on three days rest after pitching 2⅔ innings and throwing 34 pitches on Saturday for the Dodgers. Hurt on Wednesday walked two and allowed three balls in play, each of them with an exit velocity above 97 mph, two of which were doubles. His solution to limit the damage was to simply not let Albuquerque put many balls in play, as he struck out five in his two innings of work, throwing 45 pitches while allowing a run.

Tanner Dodson followed with four walks in his three innings, but allowed only one run since nobody got a hit off him.

Gus Varland pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win, and Kevin Gowdy’s scoreless ninth earned him a save.

Rough debut

Drew Pomeranz made his first appearance of the season after signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers last Friday, and it did not go well for the left-hander who has battled injuries in recent years and last pitched in the majors in 2021.

Pomeranz allowed five hits, including a triple and double, and four runs in his one inning of work. He threw 23 pitches, one of which was wild, and his fastball averaged 90.3 mph, topping out at 91.3 mph. For context, Pomeranz averaged 93.9 mph on his fastball in 2021 with the Padres.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons on their season Friday at home against Fort Wayne (Padres), and on Wednesday they unveiled their opening day roster.

Switch-hitting catcher Thayron Liranzo led the California League last year in home runs and slugging percentage, and homered during the spring breakout game against Angels minor leaguers in March. He’s one of three catchers on Great Lakes’ roster, along with Umar Male, a 2022 signee from Uganda, and Nelson Quiroz, another switch-hitter.

Also on the Loons roster are 2023 draftees Dylan Campbell and Jordan Thompson, plus shortstop Noah Miller, part of the Manuel Margot trade to Minnesota in March, and pitcher Jackson Ferris, who came from the Cubs in the Michael Busch trade in January.

The official roster is out and we're excited for the 17th season of Loons baseball!



Full press release: https://t.co/7LORNmzDth pic.twitter.com/FW6rEAoc2u — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) April 3, 2024

Transactions

Nick Martinez, the left-hander acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, joined Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Martinez was designated for assignment last Saturday by New York while in the minors, and was previously optioned during spring training. So none of these assignments count against the limit of five options per player each season.

Braydon Fisher was sent back to Double-A Tulsa after spending his first day in Triple-A. The Dodgers’ fourth-round pick from 2018 pitched two innings, allowing one run with two strikeouts in his Triple-A debut Tuesday.

