Milestone homestand for Mookie Betts

The Dodgers homestand is complete, and Mookie Betts is off to one of the best starts of his career. During the last seven games, he also reached a pair of nice round number milestones.

On Thursday against Miles Mikolas of the Cardinals, Betts led off the third inning with a solo home run. Once he touched home plate, Betts scored his 1,000th career run. His 14 runs scored this season not only lead the majors, but are also the most ever scored by a Dodger through the first nine games of a season. The last major leaguer to score more runs in the first nine games of a season was Derek Jeter, with 16 runs for the 1999 Yankees.

On Tuesday, in the middle game against the Giants, Betts homered off Logan Webb in the third inning, his fifth of the season, also leading MLB, and Betts’ 1,500th hit in his career.

At 257 career home runs, Betts is at least within reach for another milestone this season, though it would require 43 more in 2024 to reach 300 homers. Maybe if he stays this hot, we can revisit that possibility, but for now let’s talk about the milestones Betts did reach on this homestand.

Betts is the 664th player in MLB history with 1,500 hits. It’s a great accomplishment, but isn’t all that rare relative to some other milestones.

But dating back to the home opener, Betts was the 350th player to score 1,000 runs in the major leagues, a much more exclusive club. Bryce Harper was the next to join the group, during his three-homer game on Tuesday for the Phillies.

Betts is the 18th player to score his 1,000th career run while playing for the Dodgers. Teammate Freddie Freeman was the previous last to do so, back in 2022.

Full play-by-play data isn’t available for the 1900 season, so we don’t know exactly when Wee Willie Keeler scored his 1,000th career run, but it was whenever he scored his 83rd run (of 106) during that season.

Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter was playing first base for the Dodgers on September 6, 1991 in Pittsburgh when he scored run No. 1,000. Gil Hodges scored his 1,000th run by hitting a walk-off home run to beat Milwaukee in 1959 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

In addition to Hodges and Betts, the other Dodgers to homer for their 1,000th run were Jim Wynn in 1975 and Robin Ventura in 2004. For Ventura, it was his penultimate career home run, and the 17th of his 18 career grand slams.

Of the 18 players to score their 1,000th career run while with the Dodgers, seven are already in the Hall of Fame, while Betts and Freeman are well on their way to joining them in Cooperstown one day.