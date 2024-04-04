Dodgers vs. Cubs series preview, pitching matchups, TV info & more

After a wildly successful 6-1 homestand at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers take a four-game winning streak into Chicago to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers are bound to cool off on this road trip, and not necessarily because the team is 7-2. They are headed to Chicago and Minneapolis in early April, with high temperatures in the 40s this weekend at Wrigley Field followed by highs in the 50s for the first two games against the Twins before a balmy 61 on getaway day next Wednesday.

There’s a 70-percent chance of rain during the day on Sunday in Chicago.

The Cubs are coming off their own home sweep, dispatching the Rockies in three games, including a night win Wednesday after the White Sox game earlier in the day on the south side was postponed by rain. The Cubs, like the Dodgers have won four straight.

Old friend Michael Busch had three hits for the Cubs in Wednesday’s win and is 5-for-16 on the young season (.313). Old friend Cody Bellinger homered on Tuesday, but is off to a 5-for-24 (.208) start.

Dodgers-Cubs schedule Date Time (PT) Pitchers TV Date Time (PT) Pitchers TV Fri, Apr 5 11:20 a.m. Miller v Hendricks SNLA Sat, Apr 6 1:05 p.m. Yamamoto v Wicks (L) SNLA/FS1 Sun, Apr 7 11:20 a.m. Stone v Imanaga (L) SNLA

Tuesday’s bullpen game gave the starting rotation extra rest, including Bobby Miller pitching the series opener on six days rest after his 11-strikeout performance last Friday against the Cardinals. Without the bullpen game, Miller was in line to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Cardinals on four days rest. Given this six-game road trip, Miller will be in the same boat next Wednesday in Minneapolis unless the Dodgers to bump everyone again.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Gavin Stone start Saturday and Sunday in Chicago, both also on six days rest,

We miss out by one day a potential matchup of first-year Japanese pitchers, with southpaw Shota Imanaga slated to start Sunday’s series finale. Imanaga on Monday struck out nine in six scoreless innings in his major league debut.

Kyle Hendricks starts the opener for the Cubs on Friday, with a pair of left-handers to follow. Jordan Wicks starts on Saturday, with the 2021 first-round pick making his ninth major league start. The Dodgers are hitting .295/.388/.509 with an MLB-best six home runs and a 142 wRC+ against left-handers this season, but then again they are hitting everyone so far. LA is hitting .293/.369/.482 with a 128 wRC+ against right-handers, and have scored at least five runs in all nine games to open the year.

All three Dodgers-Cubs games will be televised by SportsNet LA this weekend, and Saturday’s game will also be on FS1, with no blackout locally. The entire series is during the day, with 11:20 a.m. PT start times on Friday and Sunday, and a 1:05 p.m. PT start Saturday. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a series at Wrigley Field with no night game since 2012.