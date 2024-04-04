The Dodgers head off to Chicago to face the Cubs (and the delightful Shota Imanaga), but today is a day for rest and recapping. Here’s a survey of the Giants series and other bits of news from Chavez Ravine and beyond.

Links

How did Shohei Ohtani feel about finally hitting his first home run as a Dodger? “I was very relieved,” he said. Jim Alexander at The OC Register caught up with the star after his smash of a homer. Here’s another view of Ohtani’s seventh-inning blast on Wednesday:

What a Sho. pic.twitter.com/loB6f94I4Y — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 4, 2024

The Dodgers swept the Giants this week, and they did so with plenty of fanfare. One of their greatest accomplishments of the series may have been forcing San Francisco’s Logan Webb to abandon not just his own best pitch, but also last season’s best offspeed pitch across the league. It just goes to show how good this L.A. team is, writes Andrew Baggarly at The Athletic.

Expect plenty more bullpen games this season, writes Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times. The Dodgers are showing no signs of ditching the patchwork plan, namely because it gives the rotation a valuable extra day of rest.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s digital rookie card sold out in seven minutes, reports Michael Duarte at NBC Los Angeles. Initially priced at $50, its resale value reached $333.

Lifelong Dodger fan C.J. Silas has a new gig: She’s filling in as the Giants’ public address announcer for the team’s first weekend back home in San Francisco, writes Alex Simon at SF Gate. “I’m just enjoying the opportunity, and the chance to fulfill this dream,” said Silas, who served as the PA announcer at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for 22 years.