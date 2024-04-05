Dodgers minors: Oklahoma City loses, Tulsa’s roster, Great Lakes rotation

Oklahoma City had the Dodgers minor league stage to itself for the final time on Thursday. Plus, another roster and some pitching notes for the other three affiliates.

Player of the day

Catcher Chris Okey had two hits, including a two-run double in the fourth inning that tied the game for Oklahoma City.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC never led in a 5-4 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

Shortstop Trey Sweeney walked twice and tripled.

Landon Knack allowed four extra-base hits — a solo home run, two triples, and a double — and four runs, but got through five innings in a tie game. He struck out five, walked two, and induced 14 swinging strikes, including seven on the changeup, which he threw only 20 times.

As pointed out by Alex Freedman on the broadcast, when Alec Gamboa pitched a perfect sixth inning on Thursday it snapped a 19-inning streak for Albuquerque with at least someone on base. It was the first 1-2-3 inning for OKC since the fourth inning on Tuesday.

Gamboa allowed a leadoff double, two walks and a groundout in the seventh inning, plating the winning run for Albuquerque, who led off five of the first seven innings with a hit, four or them for extra bases.

John Rooney pitched a perfect eighth and ninth for Oklahoma City to keep the game close, started off by this nifty behind-the-back snag.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers are on the road to open the 2024 season, in Northwest Arkansas to play the Royals affiliate. Tulsa unveiled its roster, which includes highly-rated catching prospects Dalton Rushing and Diego Cartaya, each of whom were named to multiple top-100 lists before the season. Another catcher, Yeiner Fernandez, is on the squad, but listed as an infielder, likely to play lots of second base.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski, the Dodgers’ 11th-round draft pick in 2021 out of Oklahoma State who anchored High-A Great Lakes’ rotation last year with a 2.90 ERA in 102⅓ innings, is back in Oklahoma and will start opening day for Tulsa.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons open Friday at home against the Fort Wayne Tincaps (Padres). Here is their starting rotation for the three-game weekend series, beginning with 20-year-old Jackson Ferris, who was acquired from the Cubs in the Michael Busch trade in January.

Karros and Heubeck each ended last season in Great Lakes after spending the bulk of 2023 with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Transactions

Triple-A: Nabil Crismatt, who pitched two innings and earned a win in his one day with the Dodgers last Sunday, and who was designated for assignment on Monday, cleared waivers and was sent outright to Oklahoma City.

Double-A: Michael Flynn, who like Braydon Fisher was called up to Oklahoma City to pitch two innings in Tuesday’s bullpen game, was sent back to Tulsa.

Thursday score

Albuquerque 5, Oklahoma City 4

