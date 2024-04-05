April 5: Cubs 9, Dodgers 7

Bobby Miller got knocked out of the game in the second inning, and though the Dodgers kept scoring, they could not fully catch up to the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Old friend Michael Busch homered and made a great diving stop of a potential game-tying single in the ninth inning to secure Chicago’s win.
