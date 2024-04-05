Dodgers notes: Cubs series, Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodger home run

The 2024 Dodgers wrapped up their first homestand of the season with a record of 6-1, sweeping the rival Giants in the process.

The Dodgers currently lead all of baseball in wins with seven, but Shohei Ohtani has hit at a league-average rate so far— 100 wRC+ in 41 plate appearances— and the bottom third of the Dodgers’ lineup (including replacements) have combined to hit just .173 with two home runs— both from Miguel Rojas— through their first nine games. The starting pitching has looked revamped, even with Yamamoto’s debut performance, yet the bullpen is looking inconsistent after being one of the best in baseball just a year prior.

Now the team embarks on their first road trip, where they will first face a Cubs squad that is coincidentally riding a four-game winning streak and a sweep of an NL West team.

Doug Padilla of the Orange County Register writes about the Dodgers’ road trip, noting how the team is continuing to produce and rack up wins despite the flaws within their team.

“You’re never gonna have everyone lined up or synced up all at once,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, whose team is averaging 6.3 runs per game. “But even right now, with some guys that are kind of scuffling or trying to find their swings, we’re still putting up five runs per game.”

Links

Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers home run came at an opportune time during Wednesday night’s win over the Giants, giving his team an insurance run that ultimately decided the game.

Jim Alexander of the Orange County Register notes that Ohtani’s home run was just a glimpse for things to come for his time with the Dodgers.

At some point, if someone’s good enough he’ll show it. Maybe that’s what we got a glimpse of Wednesday night, and what we’re about to see unfold on a six-game trip to Chicago and Minneapolis that begins with a day game Friday in Wrigley Field.

Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times writes a column about Ohtani’s first home run as a Dodger, noting how the two-time AL MVP is relieved to get that first home run out of the way.

“Inside, I felt as if I hadn’t hit one in a pretty long time,” he said. “Honestly, I’m relieved I was able to hit one.”

The fan who caught Ohtani’s home run ball, who received two signed hats, a baseball, and a bat in exchange for giving Ohtani the ball, told Sam Blum of The Athletic of the situation, “It was a little pressuring.”