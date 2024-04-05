Bobby Miller chased early as Dodgers drop opener at Wrigley Field

An old friend had a special game against his former team. Michael Busch made the final defensive play preventing what would be a game-tying two-run single from James Outman, and oh, he also homered in Friday’s 9-7 win for the Cubs over the Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

With the weather favoring the pitchers and a total of six strikeouts in the first inning, surely one would assume we were in for a pitching duel, and that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

The afternoon began in a promising manner for the Dodgers’ starter, as he looked dominant in punching out the side in order. Unfortunately, that would be Miller’s only complete inning.

The second frame was one of growing pains for Miller, as he couldn’t get out of it. Even before the Cubs put up a crooked number, there was action in the Dodgers’ bullpen as he ran a pitch count into the 40s in a single frame. Dansby Swanson’s home run ball would have gone well over 389 feet it if not for the wind dragging it down. The final nail in the coffin came as Seiya Suzuki hit a two-run double to give Chicago then a 5-2 lead. Pitching in his hometown and on his birthday, Miller will look to scratch that one and move forward.

Despite securing a two-run lead in the top of the first, the Dodgers played catch up for the whole game after Chicago chased Miller in the very next frame. Multiple-run innings in the fifth and seventh got the team close, but not enough to tie it.

The offense performed more than well enough with a seven-run output, just not quite there in an afternoon of struggle not only for Miller but for the whole staff. Michael Grove, who was relied on for volume as the bullpen needed to cover 22 of the 27 outs, couldn’t provide that shutdown inning and allowed three runs in his three frames of work.

On a positive note, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández continue to provide valuable production in the middle of the order. The pair combined for seven of the Dodgers’ 12 hits, with Hernández providing the bulk of the damage with four RBI.

Shohei Ohtani didn’t waste any time going deep again after securing his first with the Dodgers at the end of the homestand, somehow keeping this ball fair in the fifth inning for a two-run shot.

Shohei in the Windy City! pic.twitter.com/FnkVAunDOQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 5, 2024

The comeback attempt failed short at multiple instances, but facing adverse conditions, this Dodgers’ offense gave another example of how it is never completely out of a game, as several teams might have been blown out here.

A rally in the ninth was cut short as Hernández couldn’t beat out the throw on a potential infield hit that would’ve loaded the bases with one out, and Outman then hit a liner right at first base.

Game particulars

Home runs: Shohei Ohtani (2); Dansby Swanson (2), Michael Busch (1)

WP — Drew Smyly (1-1): 2... IP, 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

LP — Bobby Miller (1-1): 1... IP, 4 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Sv — Adbert Alzolay (1): 1 IP, 2 hits

Up next

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the hill for his third start as a Dodger on Saturday (1:05 p.m. PT; SportsNet LA, FS1), going up against rookie left-hander Jordan Wicks.