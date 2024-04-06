Dodgers notes: MLB Draft bonus pool, coaching staffs, TV ratings in Japan

The 2024 MLB Draft will be held this year from July 14-16 in Texas, beginning on the Sunday night coinciding with the All-Star Game week hosted by the Rangers. Now, we know what each team has to spend on their picks.

Draft bonus pools are derived from the sum of all recommended slot values for each pick in the first 10 rounds, and essentially set the budget for the entire draft. Teams pay an overage tax on any total bonuses over the bonus pool, and to date no team has yet spent more than five percent over the pool because that would incur loss of future draft picks.

The Dodgers last year spent 3.55 percent over their total bonus pool of $7,274,600, for instance.

This year, the Dodgers bonus pool is $6,114,700, per Baseball America. That’s the second-lowest bonus pool in the majors, ahead of only Houston. The decrease is due to signing Shohei Ohtani, a free agent who rejected a qualifying offer last November. As competitive balance tax payers, the Dodgers by signing Ohtani forfeited their second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2024, and will also lose $1 million from their international free agent spending budget in 2025.

The specific slot value for the second-round pick would have been between $1.38-1.42 million, and the fifth-round pick between $403,000-407,000. Where the Dodgers gain in this draft relative to last year is that they pick No. 23 overall in the first round by not surpassing the third competitive balance tax threshold ($273 million) in 2023. The Dodgers did that in each of the two previous years, which resulted in their first pick dropping 10 slots.

The 25th overall pick has a slot value of $3,676,400 in 2024, compared with last year’s No. 36 pick carrying a slot value of $1,847,500.

Zach Buchanan at Defector wrote about the rise of MLB coaching staffs, not just in the size of major league staffs, but also in personal instructors who work directly with players, and how the intertwine:

Coaches must keep abreast of not only their players’ swings and deliveries, but also the third-party coaches who are influencing them. When coach and guru disagree, that conflict must be finessed, not bigfooted. If mishandled, relationships can quickly sour and careers can falter. Forcing a player to pick between you and their guru is a great way to lose a player’s trust.

Russell Carleton at Baseball Prospectus wrote that teams using the designated hitter to occassionally give players a pseudo-day off doesn’t really work like that, and that DH is just another way to play in the game.

“The “half day off” idea suggests a view that baseball is primarily a physical game,” Carleton wrote. “What if 90 percent of the game really is half mental? Even as DH, a player still has to stay mentally engaged in the game.”

Per Major League Baseball, ratings in Japan for the Dodgers-Padres series in Seoul, South Korea averaged an estimated 17 million for the two games, which is more than double the ratings of any of the three previous MLB regular season series in Asia (2008, 2012, 2019 were all in Tokyo). The highest previous ratings in Japan for regular season games in Asia was an average of eight million in 2012 for Mariners vs. A’s.