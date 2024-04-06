April 6: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched five scoreless innings and Max Muncy doubled, singled, and drove in two runs in the Dodgers win over the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jan 10, 2024, 12:51pm PST
-
April 6
Yamamoto, Muncy key Dodgers win over Cubs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto faced trouble early but pitched his second straight scoreless start. Max Muncy doubled and hit a two-run single that gave the Dodgers breathing room in a win over the Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
-
April 6
Dodgers acquire Connor Brogdon from Phillies
The Dodgers acquired right-handed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon by trade, one of a flurry of roster moves for the bullpen in the last week. Minor league left-hander Benony Robles was sent to the Phillies in the deal.
-
April 6
Dodgers vs. Cubs game II chat
The Dodgers battle the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
-
April 6
Dodgers call up Gus Varland as fresh arm in bullpen
The Dodgers called up right-hander Gus Varland from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment after pitching three times in the previous five days.
-
April 4
Dodgers vs. Cubs series info
A look ahead to the three-game series between the Dodgers and Cubs, starting on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
-
January 10
Dodgers 2024 games televised by Fox or FS1
The Dodgers will have at least eight games televised by Fox Sports during the 2024 season, with six Saturday games exclusively on Fox and two more on FS1 through the first five months of the regular season.