MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

April 6: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched five scoreless innings and Max Muncy doubled, singled, and drove in two runs in the Dodgers win over the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

6 Total Updates Since
Jan 10, 2024, 12:51pm PST

