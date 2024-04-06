Minors: Tulsa, Great Lakes open with wins

Tulsa and Great Lakes opened their full-season Dodgers minor league campaigns with victories. Rancho Cucamonga dropped their first game while Oklahoma City won a crisply played game at home.

Player of the day

Two of the Dodgers top catching prospects are playing for the Drillers and each collected their first hit in the opener.

Dalton Rushing had a triple in his first start at Double-A Tulsa and was the Opening Day catcher. Player of the day Diego Cartaya returned to the Drillers and had a solid game as the designated hitter.

Cartaya went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks.

Both players will look to improve their 2023 seasons and solidify their top prospect status.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC broke a 1-1 tie with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to win 3-1 over the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

Eduardo Salazar pitched six innings and gave up only a first inning run while allowing four hits and striking out three. Three relievers each pitched a scoreless inning with Stephen Gonsalves getting the win and Kevin Gowdy recording his second save of the season.

Miguel Vargas extended his hitting streak to six games with a run-scoring base hit in the eighth inning.

A little more breathing room on a RBI single by Miguel Vargas makes it 3-1 in the 8th inning! pic.twitter.com/fKWMPN28Ac — Oklahoma City Baseball Club (@okc_baseball) April 6, 2024

Kevin Padlo also had two hits and scored a run for OKC.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers held on to their lead and beat Northwest Arkansas (Royals) 6-4 on Friday night.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski pitched very well in his Double-A debut. Wrobleski pitched five innings to get the win while giving only a run and three hits with six strikeouts.

Both Diego Cartaya and Dalton Rushing got hits in their first starts of the season as the Drillers built a five-run lead going to the 9th inning.

Northwest Arkansas scored three runs in their last at-bat and it took a double play when rightfielder Lolo Sanchez threw out the runner trying to advance to third to end the game.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons went to extra-innings and scored twice in the eleventh to defeat the Fort Wayne Tincaps (Padres) 3-2 on Friday.

Trailing 2-1, the Loons pushed across the tying run with the help of two wild pitches. And then with two on and two outs, Noah Miller singled home the winning run for the Loons.

What better impression can you make in your first game with a new organization?



No. 27 @Dodgers prospect Noah Miller walks it off on Opening Day for the @greatlakesloons. pic.twitter.com/frjjEYjy11 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 6, 2024

Jackson Ferris made his Dodger organization debut with three-inning start on Friday. Ferris allowed a run and three hits. Ferris struck out four while walking three in his start.

Single-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga opened their 2024 season on the road and lost 11-5 to Lake Elsinore (Padres). All five Quakes pitchers gave up at least a run in their first appearances of the season.

Each of the three Quakes outfielders are on MLB’s Top 30 Dodger prospects list. Josue De Paula had a hit and drove in two. Zyhir Hope homered in his Dodger organization debut and 2023 first round pick Kendall George had a single and a walk, scored a run and stole his first base.

Transactions

Triple-A: Catcher Frank Rodriguez was assigned to Oklahoma City and catcher Chris Okey was placed on the temporarily inactive list.

Single-A: Outfielder Marlon Cairo was assigned to Rancho Cucamonga.

Friday scores

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 1

Tulsa 6, NW Arkansas 4

Great Lakes 3, Fort Wayne 2

Lake Elsinore 11, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Saturday schedule