Max Muncy, Yoshinbou Yamamoto key Dodgers win over Cubs

Max Muncy had ... hits, including a two-run single off the wall, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto worked out of early trouble to spearhead the Dodgers’ 4-1 win over the Cubs 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Neither team scored until the fifth inning, then the Dodgers scratched across one run, then saw Muncy, who doubled an inning earlier, lined a ball off the ivy in right field for a long single that brought home two more runs.

Both teams threatened early, but the starting pitchers escaped trouble. The Cubs loaded the bases with nobody out off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning, but he escaped with three consecutive strikeouts, most notably three straight fastballs to Dansby Swanson for the second out of the frame.

Yamamoto faced another bases-loaded jam in the second inning though with two outs, but escaped by freezing Cody Bellinger with a curveball.

The fastball was electric and the curve sharp for Yamamoto, who retired 10 batters in a row beginning with that strikeout of Bellinger in the second. Settling down allowed the right-hander to get through five innings on 80 despite needing 47 pitches to get his first six outs. He struck out eight, finishing off four with the curve and three more with the fastball.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Painted 80mph Curveball. ️



5th K thru 2. pic.twitter.com/p8Q0OwLzqj — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 6, 2024

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Elevated 96mph ⛽️



7th K pic.twitter.com/6vVug5ie6A — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 6, 2024

Yamamoto probably could have pitched the sixth inning, especially on a staff that has heavily used its bullpen in the last week. But I’m guessing the early stress limited his day, and gave Dave Roberts pause in extending him. As it stands, after allowing five runs in one inning in his major league debut, Yamamoto has two straight starts with five scoreless innings since.

Cubs starter Jordan Wicks was a tough customer in his own right, striking out seven. The Dodgers put the first two on in the first inning, but Wicks got a fly out and two strikeouts to escape damage. Two more singles in the second, and a leadoff double by Muncy in the fourth weren’t enough to get Wicks to crack.

But the Dodgers did run up his pitch count, such that he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning, already at 100 pitches. Wicks left after allowing two singles in the inning, and reliever Jose Cuas threw six consecutive balls, including a walk and a run-scoring wild pitch to break the ice before Muncy’s two-run single provided breathing room.

Ryan Brasier allowed a single to open the sixth but struck out his next three batters. Joe Kelly struck out two in a perfect seventh. Daniel Hudson had a strikeout in the eighth and erased his single with a double play grounder.

Evan Phillips, pitching with a four-run lead, allowed a run on two hits in the ninth to spoil the potential shutout. He also walked a batter to bring the tying run to the plate, but struck out Ian Happ to end it.

Notes

15 total strikeouts Saturday tied a season high for the Dodgers pitching staff, surpassing the 14 on March 29 against St. Louis.

Miguel Rojas had two hits, including driving in a run in the eighth inning to cash in a two-out throwing error that allowed Chris Taylor to reach.

Austin Barnes, who started the scoring rally in the fifth inning with a single, had two hits on Saturday, in just his second game of the season. Last year, Barnes’ first two-hit game came on August 6, in his 34th start.

The Dodgers’ streak of scoring at least five runs stopped at 10 games, tied for the longest to start a season in National League history.

Saturday particulars

Home runs: none

WP — Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1): 5 IP, 3 hits, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

LP — Jordan Wicks (0-1): 4⅔ IP, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

Up next

The series hangs in the balance on Sunday (11:20 a.m. PT, SportsNet LA), with Gavin Stone on the mound. With Shota Imanaga pitching for the Cubs, that’s five left-handed starters in a nine-game stretch.