Dodgers vs. Cubs game II chat

The Dodgers try to avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the mound on Saturday afternoon.

With left-hander Jordan Wicks starting for the Cubs, the usual right-handed crew all get starts, including Miguel Rojas at shortstop with Mookie Betts at second base.

Austin Barnes is behind the plate in the middle game of the series, as Will Smith sits.

Game info