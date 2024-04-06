Dodgers call up Gus Varland as fresh arm in bullpen

For the third time in a week, the Dodgers called up a bullpen reinforcement directly after an extended relief outing the day before. On Saturday, right-hander Gus Varland got the call from Triple-A, replacing Dinelson Lamet after three appearances in the previous five days.

Varland pitched in three games in the last week for Oklahoma City, with his last outing a scoreless inning on Wednesday against Albuquerque, throwing 16 pitches. Varland allowed two runs in 3⅔ innings in Triple-A, with a 4.91 ERA, four strikeouts, and a walk so far this season.

Varland already pitched for the Dodgers this season, retiring his only batter faced on March 21 against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea. He was optioned to Triple-A a day later, though because that occurred before domestic opening day of March 28, that optional assignment did not count against the limit of five times optioned per season for each player.

Bobby Miller getting chased by the Cubs in the second inning on Friday meant the Dodgers had to scramble in relief. All things considered, the damage was somewhat limited, using only three pitchers to cover the final 19 outs (including the loser’s dividend of not needing to pitch the ninth inning on the road). Michael Grove pitched the final three innings, throwing 50 pitches and allowing three runs, and somehow got a reprieve even though he won’t be available for at least a few days.

Alex Vesia pitched two innings on Saturday, his longest major league outing since July 19, 2021. Lamet was the first reliever called in, getting four outs while directly following Grove.

Lamet the third Dodgers reliever in the last week to get sent down the day after an extended outing. Kyle Hurt last Saturday pitched 2⅔ innings and was optioned on Sunday. Nabil Crismatt replaced Hurt and pitched two innings himself on Sunday before getting designated for assignment Monday. Lamet was the one replacing Crismatt, and appeared in three games during the week on a college class schedule, pitching Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) in 4⅓ innings with three strikeouts and one unintentional walk.

In between then and now, the Dodgers also ran a bullpen game on Tuesday, so in the last six games and seven days the bullpen has accounted for 31⅓ innings compared to only 22⅔ for the rotation.

Reliever usage has been high enough that four different Dodgers recorded saves on the homestand, including Lamet against the Giants on Wednesday, the first professional save of his career.